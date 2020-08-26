ACC: NC State, joins UNC and Notre Dame in pausing all athletic activities

North Carolina State has paused all athletics activities due to a coronavirus cluster within its programs.

The school announced the move Monday evening, though it didn’t specify which programs were impacted by the cluster. In a separate release, the school said that not all of 27 positive cases reported involved athletes.

In a statement, athletics director Boo Corrigan said the school is working to determine “the most responsible path moving forward.”

In a tweet Monday, athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the athletics department has conducted 2,053 tests to athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives for an infection rate of 1.5%. But those figures include 693 tests and 22 positives in the most recent set of results.

The school also announced two other coronavirus clusters Monday, one involving nine positive cases in a campus residence hall and the second in an off-campus apartment complex with five positive cases involving students.

___

Louisville anticipates admitting 18,000 spectators at Cardinal Stadium with appropriate seat distancing along with increased physical distancing at entrances. The plan is subject to change and the school is working with state officials.

Plans call for the former ticket office and a store at one gate to be removed for 16 openings and 32 entrances, with additional staffing. Safety measures include distancing inside the 60,800-seat stadium and parking lots for tailgating, temperature checks and face coverings.

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select seat location from physically distanced sets in priority point order. Priority points are awarded each year for season ticket holder longevity and donations to the Cardinal Athletic Fund.

Louisville opens on Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky in its lone non-conference game before a 10-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

___

The board of directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has voted unanimously to reschedule this winter’s two Era Committee elections because of concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark says the Era Committee process requires in-person dialogue involving the members of the 16-person voting committee. In view of those concerns, she said the board decided that the Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee will instead meet during the winter of 2021.

The Golden Days Era Committee considers Hall of Fame candidates whose primary contributions to the game came from 1950 to 1969, and the Early Baseball Era Committee considers candidates whose primary contributions came prior to 1950. Each committee will consider a ballot of 10 candidates compiled by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Historical Overview Committee, and those candidates will be announced in autumn 2021. Both committees will consider the ballots later that year and anybody elected will be enshrined in 2022.

___

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell are among 15 members of the school’s athletic department taking a voluntary 10% salary cut as a way to offset expected losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university also announced Monday a furlough program for affected employees starting Sept. 1 through the end of the year.

Clemson said about half of its full-time employees will be impacted by the cost-saving measures. University President Jim Clements is also subject to the 10% voluntary salary reduction.

___

An attorney representing the families of 11 Nebraska football players says Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has not responded to a letter seeking documents and other material outlining specifics of how the conference decided to not play football in the fall.

Mike Flood said in a statement that his “clients believe that transparency in decision making is not too much to ask when the health of student athletes, their future opportunities and the very survival of men’s and women’s sporting programs are at stake.”

A former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, Flood asked the conference to produce documents relating to voting by the university presidents as well as meeting minutes and audio and video recordings and transcripts of meetings where votes were cast. He also asked for copies of studies, scientific data and medical information or advice considered by the presidents.

Flood threatened to file a federal lawsuit if he didn’t receive the requested material.

___

Iowa’s athletic department is working to secure a $75 million loan to cushion the blow of losing a projected $100 million in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic director Gary Barta said the Hawkeyes had built a strong financial foundation before the coronavirus forced cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and led to the Big Ten’s postponement of football until after Jan. 1. Now the athletic department faces a $60-$75 million deficit.

Iowa announced initial budget reductions in July, and after the Big Ten pulled the plug on fall football earlier this month the Hawkeyes announced Friday they would drop men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

Barta said there are no plans to eliminate other sports and figures it will take about 15 years for the athletic department to pay off the loan. He said he had a “guestimate” for how much money Iowa could bring in from post-Jan. 1 football, but he declined to disclose the figure.