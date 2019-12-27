Big day of college football Bowl Games from noon till midnight this Friday.

A big day for college football fans with some of the signature teams are playing today in bowl games from coast to coast. Things get underway at noon in our Nation’s Capitol with a ACC-Big Ten showdown.
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
North Carolina vs. Temple
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, Maryland
Noon, ESPN/ESPN App |
Once again in game two, we have another ACC-Big Ten battle in the Bronx.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
Yankee Stadium
New York
3:20 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App
We switch things up in game three of the day as it will be a Big 12 – SEC game between two wide-open offensive-minded teams with lots of points likely to be scored.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
NRG Stadium
Houston
6:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App
How about two teams that finished strong and hope to build on their late-season success – but now they want to build on that momentum going into 2020. The Trojans take a 90 mile trip south on the Interstate 5 where they will square off with the Hawkeyes.
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
USC vs. Iowa
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego
8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
The last stop is in The Valley of the Sun where two teams that throw it around the ballyard are ready for some fun. The Pac 12 and the Mountain West are well represented in Phoenix.
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force vs. Washington State
Chase Field
Phoenix
10:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN