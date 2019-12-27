Big day of college football Bowl Games from noon till midnight this Friday.

A big day for college football fans with some of the signature teams are playing today in bowl games from coast to coast. Things get underway at noon in our Nation’s Capitol with a ACC-Big Ten showdown.

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

North Carolina vs. Temple

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, Maryland

Noon, ESPN/ESPN App |

Once again in game two, we have another ACC-Big Ten battle in the Bronx.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Yankee Stadium

New York

3:20 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

We switch things up in game three of the day as it will be a Big 12 – SEC game between two wide-open offensive-minded teams with lots of points likely to be scored.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

NRG Stadium

Houston

6:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

How about two teams that finished strong and hope to build on their late-season success – but now they want to build on that momentum going into 2020. The Trojans take a 90 mile trip south on the Interstate 5 where they will square off with the Hawkeyes.

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

USC vs. Iowa

SDCCU Stadium

San Diego

8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

The last stop is in The Valley of the Sun where two teams that throw it around the ballyard are ready for some fun. The Pac 12 and the Mountain West are well represented in Phoenix.

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force vs. Washington State

Chase Field

Phoenix

10:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN