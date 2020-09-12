College Football Saturday: The South Florida Bulls open the season at home against the Citadel tonight.

By Pete Fiutak

The University of South Florida opens the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium at 7 p.m. tonight with the game airing on ESPNU. New Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball as USF looks to improve over last year’s season to forget.

Why Citadel Will Win

The nation’s 114th ranked run defense in 2019 had better be a whole lot better in a hurry.

USF struggled against just about everyone’s ground attack, allowing well over 200 yards per game and two touchdowns or more eight times. This group can move, and there’s enough experience to be better, but they all have to be ready for the dangerous option attack that averaged 268 yards per game on the ground and was great at hitting the big pass play.

The Citadel brings back ten starters including senior QB Brandon Rainey, who led the team with 900 rushing yards and 17 scores.

Why USF Will Win

New head coach Jeff Scott has a whole lot of good parts returning, and it starts with what should be a much-improved offense.

The veterans are there, starting in the backfield with a good rotation of runners to keep feeding the ball. The offensive line was miserable last season, but at least it returns experienced.

On the defensive side, USF has to come up with third down stops, and it has to get the D off the field. If The Citadel holds the ball for close to 36 minutes – like it averaged per game last year – there’s going to be a problem. Stall the Bulldog attack, and the Power Five program’s offense can take over.

What’s Going To Happen

USF is going to be in for a fight.

The Citadel’s offense has a way of taking over games and forcing teams to adapt to its style – it was enough to beat Georgia Tech last year. However, Scott will get a win in his first game as the active and athletic linebackers do just enough on third downs, and the offensive side does its part to keep the chains moving.

It’ll be tough, but the Bulls will hold on.

USF vs Citadel Prediction, Line

USF 27, The Citadel 24

No Line, o/u: No Line

