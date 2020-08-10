College Football Season On The Brink: Big Ten and Pac 12 to cancel the 2020 season.

On his nationally syndicated radio and TV morning show Dan Patrick broke the news that both the Big Ten and the Pac 12 presidents have voted to cancel the 2020 Fall Sports seasons and that includes football. The vote according took place on Sunday and both conferences will make a formal announcement tomorrow.

” Patrick said. “The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence. The SEC is trying to get a delay to have teams join them (and play.) The SEC is looking at exclusive TV contracts. Then I followed up with my source and I said, ‘So the Big Ten and Pac-12 cancel tomorrow?’ ‘That’s what I’m told this morning. Three Big Ten teams that I’ve spoken with said it’s done.’”

As per Patrick two Big Ten schools Iowa and Nebraska voted to play but they were the only ones. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin were all highly ranked in the preseason polls with many thinking this could be the year for the Buckeyes to win the Championship.

This news comes on the heels of the Mid American Conference deciding that they would not play Fall Sports this year including football. The ripple effect of the rest of the college football world will be felt in the coming days as the ACC, Big 12 and the SEC all explore where they go from here.

According to The Detroit Free Press Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren “prefers” playing a spring season, but to this point, no firm decision has been made about that.

A spring season would allow schools to recoup some of the financial losses of a canceled fall season — and, possibly, make more than they would in a fanless fall season should a vaccine be readily available that would allow fans in the stands for spring football. There are obvious downsides to spring football, such as top players not playing if the NFL is unwilling to budge on their draft date, but one would think not playing at all would be worse.

At the moment the ACC, Big 12 are not sure what to do while the SEC is looking at adding teams from any conference not playing. But that is assuming that SEC presidents don’t choose to set this season out.

There is also the chance that the Big Ten and the Pac 12 called off the season to kill off talk of a college football players union. Pac 12 players let it be known they were less than thrilled with the conference plans were for the upcoming season.

Some of the top players outside the Pac 12 including Trevor Lawrence, the star quarterback from Clemson,along with Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds were two of many other players from all five major conferences announced their “We Want To Play” initiative late Sunday night via social media.

The star players were demanding uniform health and safety protocols across the Power Five, along with being allowed to have representation (which is crucial given the waivers and such players are being asked to sign), as well as starting a players union for all P5 college football players.

It is not too out there to think that both the Big Ten and Pac 12 figured that now is a good time to kill the season because of the pandemic while also stopping the players from unionizing. The inevitably that there could be a College Football Players Union that would lead to players being paid and the recognition of them as employees is a bridge too far for the conferences.

We will keep you posted on what is going on with the AAC, C-USA and the rest of the state schools as things roll out.