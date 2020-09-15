College Football’s Toughest Opponent Is COVID-19

They keep playing.

It is almost a normal college football season, oh sure neither the Pac 12 nor the Big 10 conferences are playing at the moment and in fact one Big Ten team probably would have been sidelined because of COVID-19. Michigan State’s campus is in a quarantine. But there is a poll of the Top 25 teams out and some fans are in stadiums. Higher education in the United States is a business and college sports are revenue generators for some schools. That is why some big-time college football programs are playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is television and marketing money available. There will be bowl games and for some players, NFL talent evaluators are taking a good at players for the 2021 National Football League draft. But there is a pandemic in the air and colleges and universities have had COVID-19 breakouts. The question when it comes to college sports or any sports is this. Does anyone other than players’ families and friends care about the person inside the uniform? The true answer is no. Just perform and while you are at it just shut up, your opinions are worthless.

Because of the pandemic, some games scheduled for this weekend are postponed, including Virginia against Virginia Tech and Brigham Young University at Army. Houston cannot play Memphis this weekend because of COVID-19, but Baylor, which had the weekend off, will take Memphis’s spot and play Houston. The United States has done a terrible job at containing COVID-19 but there is pressure being brought upon the college presidents and chancellors who can really stop the games from political people who have ignored scientists and medical opinions. It is unknown how much pressure is coming from television and marketing partners to get college football on the field. But scientists and various medical people think health safety should come before money.