College Sports: Virus toll cause 3,000-plus football games, sport cuts

The impact of the coronavirus on college athletics stretches from coast to coast, to schools big and small. Some of the details as compiled by The Associated Press.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Division I football games canceled or postponed, total: 1,171(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision, total: 496.

FBS vs. FBS: 395.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Championship Subdivision, total: 776(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 675.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Division II games canceled or postponed, total: 858(asterisk).

Division III games canceled or postponed, total: 1,085(asterisk).

((asterisk)-Includes games against opponents outside division.)

CONFERENCES STILL PLAYING

FBS: Atlantic Coast (plus Notre Dame), Big 12, Southeastern, American Athletic, Conference USA, Sun Belt. (Independents BYU, Army.)

FCS: Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland are allowing nonconference games.

Division II: None.

Division III: None.

NAIA: Great Plains, Heart of America, Kansas Collegiate, Mid-South (Sun Division only), North Star and Sooner Athletic (three conference games in fall and six in spring).

Junior college: None.

DROPPED SPORTS

NCAA and NAIA athletic teams eliminated because of budgetary cuts or school closures associated with the coronavirus pandemic through Aug. 21. (x-denotes school closure; y-effective in 2021) :

DIVISION I (73)

Baseball (3): Boise State, Chicago State, Furman.

Coed sailing (2): y-George Washington, y-Stanford.

Field hockey (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s cross country (2): Akron, y-Connecticut.

Men’s fencing (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s golf (3): Akron, Dartmouth, Hampton.

Men’s gymnastics (1): y-Iowa.

Men’s ice hockey (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Furman.

Men’s lightweight rowing (1): Dartmouth.

Men’s rowing (2): y-George Washington, y-Stanford.

Men’s skiing (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Men’s soccer (2): Appalachian State, Cincinnati.

Men’s squash (1): y-George Washington.

Men’s swimming (5): y-Connecticut, Dartmouth, East Carolina, y-Iowa, Western Illinois.

Men’s tennis (11): Appalachian State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, y-Connecticut, East Carolina, y-Iowa, y-George Washington, Green Bay, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Men’s track (5): Appalachian State indoor only, Central Michigan indoor and outdoor, y-George Washington indoor only, Florida International indoor only.

Men’s volleyball (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s wrestling (2): Old Dominion, y-Stanford.

Softball (1): Wright State.

Synchronized swimming (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s fencing (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s golf (2): Dartmouth, Hampton.

Women’s gymnastics (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Women’s rowing (2): y-Connecticut, y-Stanford.

Women’s sailing (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s skiing (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Women’s squash (2): y-George Washington, y-Stanford.

Women’s swimming (5): Boise State, Dartmouth, East Carolina, y-Iowa, Western Illinois.

Women’s tennis (9): Akron, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, East Carolina, Green Bay, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Women’s water polo (1): y-George Washington.

DIVISION II (58)

Baseball (1): x-Urbana.

Equestrian (1): Tiffin.

Football (2): Florida Tech, x-Urbana.

Men’s basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Men’s cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Men’s golf (4): Notre Dame De Mur, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Men’s soccer (3): Notre Dame De Mur, St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Men’s swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Men’s tennis (6): Alabama-Huntsville, College of Staten Island, Concord, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, Sonoma State.

Men’s track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Men’s volleyball (1): x-Urbana.

Men’s wrestling (1): x-Urbana.

Softball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s acrobatics/tumbling (1): x-Urbana.

Women’s basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s bowling (1): Lincoln University.

Women’s cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Women’s golf (2): St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Women’s gymnastics (1): Seattle Pacific.

Women’s lacrosse (1): x-Urbana.

Women’s rowing (1): Nova Southeastern.

Women’s soccer (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Women’s tennis (8): Alabama-Huntsville, College of Staten Island, Concord, Fayetteville State, Holy Family, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, Sonoma State.

Women’s track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Women’s volleyball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s water polo (1): Sonoma State.

DIVISION III (60)

Baseball (1): x-MacMurray.

Coed sailing (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Equestrian (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Field hockey (1): Becker.

Football (1): x-MacMurray.

Men’s basketball (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Men’s cross country (4): Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Providence, Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Men’s golf (5): Earlham, Johnson & Wales-Denver, Johnson & Wales-Providence, x-MacMurray, UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s lacrosse (3): Becker, Johnson & Wales-Denver, UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s lightweight rowing (1): North Park.

Men’s polo (1): Roger Williams.

Men’s soccer (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Men’s swimming (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s tennis (6): Blackburn, Centenary, Earlham, Fontbonne, Johnson & Wales-Providence, UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s track (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Men’s wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

Men’s volleyball (1): Johnson & Wales-Providence.

Softball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s basketball (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Women’s cross country (4): Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Denver, Johnson & Wales-Providence, x-MacMurray.

Women’s golf (5): Earlham, Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Denver, Johnson & Wales-Providence, x-MacMurray.

Women’s lacrosse (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Women’s rowing (1): Ohio Wesleyan.

Women’s soccer (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Women’s swimming (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Women’s tennis (6): Blackburn, Centenary, Earlham, Fontbonne, Johnson & Wales-Providence, UMass-Dartmouth.

Women’s track (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Women’s volleyball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s volleyball (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver.

Women’s wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

NAIA (29)

Men’s basketball (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Men’s bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s cross country (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Men’s golf (1): JWU-North Miami.

Men’s soccer (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Men’s track (4): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Men’s volleyball (1): Briar Cliff.

Softball (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s basketball (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Women’s bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s cheer (1): Briar Cliff.

Women’s cross country (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Women’s ice hockey (1): Providence (Mont.)

Women’s soccer (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Women’s track (4): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Women’s volleyball (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Notes: Brown University reduced its number of sports from 38 to 32 in a move unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak. Taylor University (Indiana) dropped men’s and women’s tennis and women’s lacrosse in a March 11 announcement unrelated to the outbreak.