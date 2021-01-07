Collins, Yetna Scoreless In USF’s Loss To Tulsa

TAMPA — USF shot 13 percent (3-for-22) from beyond the arc and through the first 37 minutes David Collins, Aexis Yetna and Justin Brown, three of the Bulls’ top four scores, had yet to score a point.

Somehow, the Bulls hung around in a 61-51 loss to Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon at the Yuengling Center.

While Yetna had a couple of baskets in the final three minutes, Collins and Brown (0-10 FG) remained scoreless. Collins, who picked up his fourth foul with 10:20 remaining in the game, had only one field-goal attempt in 18 minutes.

“We need to get more out of our big three upperclassmen,” said coach Brian Gregory, in an obvious understatement in referencing a trio that came into the contest averaging a combined 33.2 points.

The Bulls (6-5/2-3 AAC) needed more early. Period. They made only one of their first 10 shots and fell behind 14-4 after seven minutes. Thanks in large part to Jamir Chaplin, who had a career-best 16 points, USF was able to chip away and come within 26-24 at the half.

“I was disappointed in our start, but was pleased with the last 10 minutes of the first half,” said Gregory.

The Golden Hurricane (7-3, 4-1) scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 35-24 lead. The closest the Bulls got was six when Caleb Murphy (12 points) hit a jumper to make it 46-40 with 7:17 left.

Tulsa, which has won all 10 meetings against the Bulls. responded by scoring the next seven points and then took their biggest lead, 57-43, with about two minutes remaining.



“When you play a team like that, and they are good, tough and physical, you have to make some shots, control the glass and protect the basketball,” said Gregory.

The Bulls, who were coming off a win against visiting UCF last Saturday night, travel to ECU to play the Pirates on Saturday. The game is 1:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.