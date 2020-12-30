Do Big Bets Help In Playing Slots?

It is no wonder why slot machine games appeal so much to a lot of people. After all, it is one of the easiest and fastest games you can play in a casino–no need to learn complex rules and strategies, all you need to do is pull the handle or push the button and hope that you get a winning combination. However, some people believe that increasing the size of your bet in slots would also increase the chances of you winning and increase the proof you’ll gain should you win. Is that the case?

Regardless if you are into specifically-themed slots or you fancy the slots found in Bovegas, for example, one thing you should understand is that the way bet sizes work. Does it affect your winning and the amount you win? Here are the things that you should always remember.

Slots are a major part of any casino AP/PHOTO

RTP is not affected by bet size anymore

Back in the day, some slot machines consider the amount of bet of the player and adjust the RTP accordingly. As the bet size gets higher. Thus, someone who bets bigger would have bigger RTP and thus have higher chances of winning the jackpot or at least getting their wagered money back.

However, those days are long gone. Nowadays, slot machine developers–be it on a land-based casino or in an online casino–develop slot games with a fixed RTP rate, regardless of the size of the bet the player would make.

This means that slot games today would let you enjoy the best RTP it can give you regardless if you bet $0.30 or $200 per spin–it does not matter anymore. However, you may still argue that higher bets can help you win a progressive slot faster, but that is an entirely different matter.

It’s now mostly stake-based winning

Speaking of progressive slots, it is reasonable to believe that the bigger the amount that you wager on a progressive slot, the higher your chances of winning are.

However, progressive slots are not as famous as it was before. Instead, most slot games now calculate payout based on the overall amount staked by the players. So, betting big or betting small won’t make a difference nor give you an advantage at all.

Where it matters

Although game developers have started to shy away from games that adjust RTP based on the amount wagered, there are still situations wherein your bet size would matter when it comes to payout. Here are some of them:

Progressive slots with minimum betting requirements

There are a handful number of progressive slots that have a minimum betting requirement and, in this case, the bigger you bet, the higher your chances of hitting the big jackpot.

Random progressive slots

This type of progressive slots gives out the jackpot at random points, regardless of whether you win or lose the spin. Still, it would favor bigger bets more.

Wagering-based bonuses

Most bonuses come with wagering requirements and sometimes it requires that you acquire a total amount of money wagered before you can unlock any wins. Thus, it only makes sense that the bigger you bet, the faster you are to reach the required amount wagered.

Conclusion

Although there are situations wherein your bet size can matter, there are only limited options for it. On the other hand, there are more options for other slot games that are equally as enjoyable, if not more enjoyable, than the usual progressive slots you might know of.

At the end of the day, what matters most is that you enjoy whatever game you play and, if you are lucky enough, you get to go home with your winnings, too.