The Florida State Seminoles will collide with the Arizona State Sun Devils on New Year’s Eve from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX. The Sun Devils registered a 7-5 record with a 4-5 mark in PAC-12 play.The Seminoles compiled a 6-6 regular-season record and went 4-4 in ACC play.

Arizona State Concludes Regular Season with Two Straight Wins

FROM WINNERSANDWHINERS.COM -The Arizona State Sun Devils enter the Sun Bowl with confidence. They recorded a 31-28 upset home win against #6 Oregon in their second last game and followed up with a 24-14 win against rival Arizona. The Sun Devils were on a four-game slide prior to their two wins to close the regular season.

Jayden Daniels is a solid young quarterback. The freshman QB logged a perfect 9:0 TD to INT ratio in his last four games and he has collected 2748 passing yards with a 17:2 TD to INT ratio. Daniels should resume his stellar play against a poor Seminoles pass defense.

The Sun Devils rank near the bottom of the FBS in rushing. They are led by Eno Benjamin who finished the season strong. The junior RB rushed for nearly 300 yards in the last two games and he has 1083 rushing yards on the year. Brandon Aiyuk will not play as he prepares for the NFL draft which is a big loss. The senior WR has tallied 1192 receiving yards. Franke Darby (597 yards) and Kyle Williams (406 yards) will likely be targeted frequently. The Arizona State offense scored over 30 points in two out of their last three games

The Sun Devils defense was sharp down the final stretch. They are outstanding against the run with a rush defense that ranks 22nd overall, but they are positioned down at 122nd against the pass. Arizona State is scoring an average of 25.2 points, ranking them 94th in the FBS. They are holding opponents to 23.1 points, good for 40th overall.

Seminoles Coaching Change Leads to Bowl Appearance

The Florida State Seminoles had an eventful season. They fired head coach Willie Taggart in early November after posting a 4-5 record. They won two of their final three games to qualify for a bowl. James Blackman had a terrific season and led the Seminoles to the 33rd ranked passing offense in the FBS. The sophomore QB posted a 5:1 TD to INT ratio over his last three games, and he has accumulated 2095 passing yards with a 16:7 TD to INT ratio on the year. Blackmon should have his way against a poor Sun Devils pass defense.

The Seminoles are not nearly as productive on the ground. They are 104th in the country in rushing yards, but they were still capable of big yards due to Cam Akers. The junior RB eclipsed 100 rushing yards six times this season, and he has racked up 1144 rushing yards on the season. Unfortunately, Akers will not play in this game in preparation for the NFL draft. Khalan Laborn (297 rushing yards) will see plenty of action as a result.

Watch for Tamorrion Terry in this one. The sophomore WR has collected over 100 receiving yards in two out of his last three games and has 1023 yards on the year. The Seminoles offense was their greatest strength this season, although they struggled against strong defensive teams which included a 40-17 loss to rival Florida in their final regular-season game.

The Florida State defense has trouble defending the pass and they will need to be at their best to contain a productive Arizona State passing game. They stand down at 120th in the FBS against the pass and 65th against the run. Linebacker Dontavious Jackson (43 tackles) will not suit up as he prepares for the NFL draft. The Seminoles are scoring an average of 29.1 points, ranking them 66th overall. They are allowing an average of 28.5 points, placing them 71st in the country.Free Daily Lock Pick: NFL: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore – December 29th – (100% Confidence Release)

Team Trends

The Arizona State Sun Devils are:

3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS loss.

10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 bowl games.

The top supporting trends found on covers.com are: The Florida State Seminoles are:

1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against a team with a winning record.

0-6 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.

3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 games as an underdog.

I am taking Arizona State in this one. Arizona State has won two straight games which included a 31-28 win against sixth-ranked Oregon. This is a good matchup against the Seminoles defense. The Sun Devils stand 47th in the FBS with an average of 253 passing yards per game, and the Seminoles’ pass defense is a huge issue, ranking down at 120th against the country against the pass.

Furthermore, the Seminoles posted a 3-4 record in their final seven games and had to fire head coach Willie Taggart. They only beat one ACC team with a winning record this season. Overall Arizona State is the better defensive team. They are outstanding against the run, and Florida State will struggle on the ground as leading rusher Cam Akers is not playing. The Seminoles will need a huge game from QB James Blackman.

Prediction: Arizona State Sun Devils

Full-Game Total Pick

Insiders Status: INACTIVE

This clash should yield plenty of scoring. Arizona State scored over 30 points in two out of their final three games. The Seminoles don’t particularly excel in any area on defense. They struggle against the pass, and they are also allowing an average of 153 rushing yards per game. The Sun Devils feature a good running back in Eno Benjamin who has accumulated 1083 rushing yards. The over is 4-1 in the Sun Devils’ last five games overall.

In addition, the Seminoles should do a solid amount of damage in the air. Florida State QB James Blackman played well down the final stretch, and Arizona State’s pass defense is positioned down at 114th in the FBS. The over is 4-0 in the Seminoles’ last four bowl games and it should cash again.

Prediction: Over

Written By Adam Rauzino

Adam has been a sports fanatic his entire life, closely following hockey, baseball, basketball and football. Adam enjoys analyzing various stats, as well as studying Sabermetrics and analytics to take his picks to a whole new level. Adam has a passion for writing about various sports as well as personal finance and has brought his talents to us here at Winners and Whiners. He graduated with a diploma in business marketing and business finance.

