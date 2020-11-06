Following Bye, USF Travels To Memphis Seeking First Conference Win

Freshman Omarion Dollison has caught 10 passes the past two games. (USF Athletics)

TAMPA — Getting off the field on third down.



That is something USF coach Jeff Scott emphasized during the bye week and through this week as his team prepared to travel to Memphis for Saturday afternoon’s game.



Through six games, the Bulls (1-5/0-4 AAC) are allowing the opposition to convert 53 percent (50-of-94) of their third downs. That places them 95th among 99 teams that have played at least two games.



Getting Memphis’ offense off the field any which way might be a chore, especially since the Tigers (3-2/2-2) have a sour taste in their mouths after they were embarrassed (49-10) at Cincinnati last week. An offense that typically piles up the numbers was held to 321 yards, including all of five yards on the ground against the Bearcats, who recorded six sacks.

The Tigers had a couple of major playmakers opt out. Running Kenneth Gainwell, last year’s AAC rookie of the year, opted out prior to the season. Receiver Damonte Coxie opted out three weeks ago to begin preparing for the NFL draft. He had at least 70 receptions and 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons.



Those are major losses, but the cupboard is hardly bare.



“They have some explosive playmakers on the offensive side of the ball,” said Scott. “They have some really good weapons and (quarterback Brady White) does a good job of getting the ball out quickly. I fully expect that we will see the best version of them.”

Sophomore Rodrigues Clark (437) and redshirt junior Kylan Watkins (240) have combined to rush for 677 yards through five games. Through the air, redshirt junior receiver Calvin Austin (31-545-5) is White’s top target and is averaging 17.6 yards per catch. Redshirt freshman Tahj Washington is averaging 19.4 yards on 17 receptions, four of which are touchdowns. Senior tight end Sean Dykes (25 rec., 4 TDs) is enjoying the best season of his career.

“Some of them are almost Madden-like numbers when you look at what they can do and when they get going in rhythm,” said defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer. “They have done a tremendous job of recruiting up there, weapons all over the place. They lost (Gainwell and Coxie) and that gave some other great athletes opportunities.”

White, a sixth-year senior who was a teammate of former USF signal caller Blake Barnett at Arizona State, is fifth nationally with an average of 338 yards passing per game and has 18 touchdown passes against four interceptions. A year ago he was fourth nationally in passing yards (4,014) and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (33). Last November he threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Memphis’ 49-10 win at Raymond James Stadium.



“He knows his reads and he does not miss many reads,” said USF corner Mike Hampton. “He knows how to pick apart defenses and is just a great leader.”



The Bulls’ offense has shown plenty of life the past three games. The unit has also been its own worst enemy, however, with turnovers and stalled drives contributing to ranking last in the conference in third-down conversions, red zone efficiency and sacks allowed.

“This week is really about focusing on ourselves, our own execution and cleaning up some of the mistakes we made in the first six games,” said Scott on Monday.



Jordan McCloud and Noah Johnson will not only attempt to fix the mistakes, but take advantage of a Memphis pass defense that is last nationally (406 yards per game) among teams that have played at least two games.

Cade Fortin, who was injured in his only series against Tulsa, is not expected to play.



“We’re hopeful that he will be back at some point this season, but it does not look like he will be back this weekend,” said Scott.



Freshman receiver Omarion Dollison has been a bright spot of late. The South Carolina native has 10 receptions for 118 yards the past two games.

“OD plays fast, he is a physical player, he knows how to get open, he knows how to separate and he is tough to tackle once he gets the ball in his hands,” said Scott.



Scott and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. have been pleased with the development of a few other freshmen, including receiver Sincere Brown.

“This past week was a good opportunity for him to get some reps with the (first- and second-team offense) and see what he can do,” said Weis Jr. “He is making some nice strides and is somebody that in the future we feel can be a real good player for us. Going into these last few games, I think it would be great to get him some opportunities.”



The Bulls, who have lost nine straight to FBS opponents since winning at East Carolina last October 26, are 4-6 all-time series against Memphis and have lost four of the last five meetings.



The game (noon) will be broadcast on ESPN+ and heard locally on 95.3 FM and 620 AM.



*****

The bye week did not start well for the Bulls. Redshirt junior safety Nick Roberts, who walked off the field during the second half of the Tulsa game, announced last Tuesday he was entering the transfer portal.

“Right now, from where we are as a team, there have been a lot of teachable moments,” said Scott. “Things are going to happen, guys get heated, it’s an emotional game. We understand that, as coaches and players, but at the end of the day you have to respond the right way.”

When asked about Roberts leaving the program, Hampton said, “We love him. We miss him. He was a big part of the defense, but coach Scott has standards we have to obey by.”

Redshirt junior Bentlee Sanders should see more playing time with Roberts having departed.