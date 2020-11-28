FSU Host Virginia tonight in Tallahassee.

By Pete Fiutak

Virginia vs Florida State prediction and game preview.

Virginia vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (4-4) vs Florida State (2-6) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

This whole 2020 Florida State season is going just GREAT.

The Mike Norvell era got off to a rocky start before it all began, there’s been nothing positive on the field other than a bizarre upset over North Carolina, and now it’s all taken another after the program made Dabo mad – FSU pulled out of the game last week with Clemson with COVID protocol concerns.

Meanwhile, Virginia is quiet on a three-game winning streak to turn its season around, tuning up even more with a 55-15 win over Abilene Christian last week.

The Cavalier offensive line is playing great, the pass rush is terrific, and the team does a great job of controlling the pace and tempo.

Why Florida State Will Win

Florida State might not be doing a whole lot of things right, but it’s able to control the time of possession, too.

In a game like this with little passing game and less of a defense to rely on, the Noles will be more than happy to try running the ball, letting the clock roll, and keep the score low and make the game go fast.

This isn’t an explosive Virginia team. It comes in with the ACC’s worst pass defense, no downfield passing game to worry about, and with enough of a turnover problem to give FSU several easy chances.

What’s Going To Happen

FSU will keep on trying with the various young parts getting their shot, but this rough year isn’t going to get any better.

It’s not going to be anything pretty, but Virginia will come up with a workmanlike effort on both sides of the ball. It won’t make the mistakes Florida State will, and the run D will hold up a wee bit better.

Virginia vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Virginia 30, Florida State 17

Virginia -9.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3