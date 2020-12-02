Gators men’s team heads to ‘Bubbleville’ for hoop games

Florida’s men’s basketball team has signed on for a trip to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut for two midweek games in “Bubbleville.”

The Gators will face Army on Wednesday and Boston College on Thursday night.

Florida had been scheduled to open its season at “Bubbleville” on Nov. 25 and 27, but it was forced to pull out and pause team activities because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. The 11-day event maintained enough scheduling flexibility that the Gators were able to get back in the mix.

Florida had been scheduled to play at Oklahoma on Wednesday, but the Sooners had to cancel because of their own COVID issues.

___

Boise State says it will resume football practice on Tuesday following the latest round of COVID-19 testing results.

The school announced the decision on Monday night after receiving the results of testing conducted Sunday.

The Broncos game against San Jose State last Saturday was canceled just a few hours before kickoff after testing and contact tracing ruled out nine players for the game and left Boise State with limited numbers at specific position groups.

The Broncos are scheduled to play at UNLV on Friday night.

___

The UCLA men’s basketball home opener has been postponed.