Halloween 2020: No Treats For Sports Organizers  

The pandemic continues to claim events.

It is Halloween, it is supposed to be a day of fun with a scary motif as part of the festivities of trick or treating. But for sports owners, sports leaders, this Halloween is just scary. There is no Big Ten college football game between Wisconsin and Nebraska because of the failure to contain the COVID-19 spread in Wisconsin and other areas. Bethune-Cookman is not fielding any teams for the foreseeable future to compete in college sports matchups. The organizers of the Boston Marathon won’t be having a Patriots Day, April event. The backers hope to stage the race sometime in the fall of 2021. But that may not happen either. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks there will be a COVID-19 vaccine available sometime in early 2021 but he warned that it may not be until the end of 2021 when Americans will return to something resembling a pre-pandemic normal life.

COVID-19 is spreading in Canada and in parts of Europe as well. The minor pro level American Hockey League with teams across the United States and Canada is targeting February 5th for the opening of the 2020-21 season. The National Football League is still planning a February 7th Tampa, Florida Super Bowl with some people in attendance. College basketball conferences would like to get the season started around November 25th because there is money to be made from television and marketing partners. But games have been wiped off the November-December calendar because of COVID-19 concerns. In New England, there has been a COVID-19 spike in the hockey community from the youth leagues on up. New Hampshire shut down ice rinks for two weeks trying to get a handle on COVID-19, Vermont and Massachusetts have had the same problem as well. Halloween 2020 is just scary.