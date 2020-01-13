Tonight will be a big night for college football fans as we finally get to the CFP Championship Game between LSU and Clemson. If you don’t have cable to watch ESPN then be sure to try a seven day trial of the streaming services like Sling, YouTube TV, fubo, AT&T DirecTV, among others.

Here’s some helpful info as you get ready for kickoff:

THE GAME

WHEN: 8 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN | STREAM: Watch ESPN

Radio – CLICK HERE FOR ESPN NATIONAL BROADCAST

CLICK HERE FOR THE LSU HOME RADIO BROADCAST

CLICK HERE FOR THE CLEMSON RADIO BROADCAST

Be sure to check out the big ESPN “Megacast” for tonight’s LSU-Clemson CFP championship game.

No fewer than eight variations on the traditional broadcast will be available on the network’s broadcast platforms, plus four others on the ESPN App.

It’s the culmination of a four days of programming from New Orleans featuring 60 reporters, 100 cameras, 100 microphones and several hundred production personnel.

“We are going all in as only we can do and use every possible outlet to demonstrate that,” said Kurt Dargis, ESPN’s director of programming. “We want to give our fans every possible way to see the game.”

“If you want to watch the traditional broadcast, well, it’s there. But if you want to watch in a different way, well, it’s there too.”

It’s a commitment ESPN made in 2012 with its 12-year, $5.64 billion deal with the CFP — the members of the 10 FBS conferences plus independents — to air the playoffs plus the other New Year’s Six bowls.

The concept actually debuted with the final BCS championship game in 2014 and has grown and shifted shape ever since.

Last year marked the debut of the Field Pass on ESPN2 — Adam Amin and Steve Levy roaming the sidelines offering observations and sprinkling in guest interviews.

It worked so well that Amin and Levy are back.

“It was a really fun way of showing the game,” Dargis said. “I believe it worked better than we even hoped it would.”

This year’s other broadcast options are:

• Coaches Film Room (ESPNU) — Commentary from Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State, Gary Patterson of TCU, Derek Mason of Vanderbilt and new Boston College coach Jeff Hafley throughout.

• Command Center (ESPN News) — A multi-angle presentation from up to four different vantage points with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

• Data Center (Goal Line) — The main broadcast surrounded by real-time stats, analytics, social-media commentary and player information.

• Home Town Radio (SEC and ACC Networks) — The main telecast, but with audio from the LSU and Clemson radio broadcasts.