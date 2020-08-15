Is It Time To Put College Basketball Players Into A Bubble To Save The Season?

COVID-19 is a difficult opponent.

As some of the lights shining on the college football season have been dimmed, big time college sports bosses are trying to figure out how they can safely have their unpaid employees, college basketball players, on some court to entertain customers and to continue to bring in television money. The business of college sports is business which means bringing money into the coffers from television and marketing partners and maybe, just maybe the thought of putting the players into a National Basketball Association style bubble can work. After all, many colleges and universities will offer online learning and the basketball players can be sealed off from society to prevent them from getting COVID-19 while attending classes watching a phone, a tablet or a computer. While the colleges and universities are at it, perhaps the institutions can charge media members to live in the bubble with the players.

The college bosses, the presidents, the chancellors, the board of trustees of the college sports factories are proud of the teams. There is some sort of prestige in having big time sports on campus but COVID-19 is a tough opponent and a good many of the college bosses know that and that is why many teams are on the sidelines. But if you look hard enough you can always find someone who will tell you want you want to hear. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert at Duke University, is the Chairman of the Atlantic Coast Conference COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and he is all for playing football this fall. Dr. Wolfe thinks the virus can be contained somewhat but football players know the risks they take playing the game so this is just another life threatening on field situation. Dr. Wolfe said the players have to accept a little bit of COVID risk. Dr. Wolfe knows this. To get the revenue flowing, the games must go on.