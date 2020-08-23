Attorney Threatens A Lawsuit Because The Big Ten Canceled The Football Season

Some people think playing college football in a pandemic is fine.

Major League Baseball cancelled three games between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets this past weekend because two members of the Mets tested positive for COVID-19. One member of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire tested positive for COVID-19. Colleges and universities are shutting down and moving to online platforms for classes because of COVID-19. College football programs continue to report cases of COVID-19 and have had to shut down practices. Most colleges and universities have cancelled the 2020 football season with the exception of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 and the Southeast Conference. One ACC team, the University of North Carolina has had a COVID-19 outbreak and Notre Dame, which is playing ACC teams this year also has a COVID-19 campus outbreak. More than 170,000 Americans have died from the virus because the United States has not been able to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Despite all of the grim news, some parents of Big 10 college and universities football programs want to know why their sons cannot play football this fall. There is one attorney in Nebraska who is demanding answers immediately as to why he cannot watch Cornhuskers football or broadcast Cornhuskers games on his five radio stations he that owns in Nebraska. Mike Flood has been hired by 11 Nebraska players parents to get answers from the Big 10 Commissioner Mike Warren as to why there is no football during a pandemic. Flood is threatening some kind of federal lawsuit if he doesn’t get Big 10 documents concerning the cancellation of the season. None of the players seem to be involved in any potential lawsuit. All of the players are over the age of 18 and are adults. Flood figures to lose money without University of Nebraska football broadcasts. The Pac 12 also shut down the season but so far there are not threats of any lawsuits against the conference.