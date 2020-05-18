College Sports Wants The Football Games To Go On Despite COVID 19

What risks?

In the unreal world of college sports which only coincides with the real world on game day, there is considerable concern that there will be a disruption of the fall college sports season because no one knows if college campuses will be open because of COVID 19. The California State University system will be holding virtually every class online starting in August and September and that means college football along with other fall sports in the state should be off the table. Three schools, Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State play in the Mountain West Conference. Two colleges play in the Big Sky Conference, Cal Poly and Sacramento State. There will be some in person classes in some majors that require things like laboratory work. The NCAA is monitoring the situation but the general consensus from people ranging from NCAA President Dr. Mark Emmert to Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman is that if a school’s campus is not physically open for students, then there will not be any college sports. Schools don’t have to listen to Dr. Emmert. Big-time football is all about money not necessarily health. Lower level Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association teams will not have sports competition this fall.

There seems to be a notion that sports is immune to COVID 19. Sports leagues and organizations are pushing to get product before the public with television providing the link with fans. Leagues and organizations are willing to put product out there with no fans in the stands. Mississippi State intends to open up its campus for students. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he and the schools in the conference plan to go ahead with sports and college football, the money train for college fall sports, in the fall semester whether schools have people attending in person classes or not. It is about the money.