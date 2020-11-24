NCAA Set To Start The Basketball Season

But not everyone will be there.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is hoping to get the basketball season off the ground at a Connecticut casino. But the NCAA has hit a speed bump in its plan to grab television cash however the bump will have minimal impact in a concept called Bubbleville. Maryland’s Towson State basketball team was supposed to play the University of St. Bonaventure. But the Olean, New York-based basketball team won’t be there because of a positive test within the program. The University of Florida won’t be at the casino either because of COVID-19, nor will Baylor University. The guardians of college basketball want money and can find it at a casino even though the casino is probably the last place where college athletes should stay during the pandemic in hotel rooms with slot machines nearby. Their school guardians are supposed to protect them from the temptation of making money. But there is television and there is marketing money waiting for the schools. The arena on the premises. There were to be 40 men’s and women’s teams playing 45 games before no fans. The games scheduled over a 10-day period starting November 25th.

COVID-19 has become a serious problem for the college basketball industry. The 76-year-old Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim tested positive for the virus but he will be on the sidelines when his team opens the season on November 27th. The University of Mississippi coach Kermit Davis and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also tested positive for COVID-19. DePaul, the University of Connecticut, Marquette and Seton Hall have paused activities because of COVID-19. New Mexico State is sending its men’s basketball team to Arizona for about a month to play games in Phoenix while its women’s team is headed to Tucson to play games. The guardians of the basketball student-athletes want that money despite the COVID-19 spread.