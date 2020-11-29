Russell lifts Rhode Island past South Florida 84-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 15 points as Rhode Island topped South Florida 84-68 at Bubbleville at theMohegan Sun Resort on Saturday.

Jalen Carey had 12 points for Rhode Island (1-2). Makhel Mitchell added 11 points and four blocks. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.

Mitchell scored on a drive, a jumper and dunked as the Rams built double-digit leads early before leading 36-20 at the half. The Rams maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

David Collins had 16 points for the Bulls (1-1). He also had seven turnovers. Caleb Murphy added 15 points. Alexis Yetna and Michael Durr each had 10 points.

Bubbleville continues Sunday as Rhode Island faces San Francisco and South Florida takes on Virginia Tech.

