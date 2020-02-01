South Florida Snaps Nine-Game Skid Against Rival UCF

TAMPA — The last time South Florida defeated UCF was March 4, 2015.



On Saturday afternoon at the Yuengling Center, Brian Gregory’s team snapped a nine-game skid to their in-state rival with a no-doubt-it 64-48 win in front an energized 6,254.



The seeds for the victory were planted Friday evening by Robert Herrion. Saturday was the Bulls’ Autism Awareness game and Herrion, the 13-year-old autistic son of assistant coach Tom Herrion, spoke to the team.



The senior Herrion, who along with Towson coach Pat Skerr, got the ball rolling on autism awareness within college basketball.



“I just knew we were going to win the game, and the reason why was Robert Herrion addressed the team,” said Gregory. “He talked to the team and described what autism is. He talked about how he feels that he is part of our program, that he looks up to (the players) as big brothers, as role models. He just knew that we were going to get the job done. As soon as he said that, I knew it was over.”



So is the losing streak against the Knights.

“There are mile markers and this was a big one for us,” said Gregory. “This could be one of those wins where you look back two or three years down the road and say, ‘That was a big turning point in building the program that you have today.'”



It was a mile-marker of a win as far as Laquincy Rideau was concerned. The senior guard, along with Justin Brown, had a game-high 14 points. More importantly, Rideau was on the winning side after losing his first three games to UCF following his transfer to USF after two seasons with Gardner-Webb.



“Even though I am (1-3) against UCF, the last one is the one I will always remember,” said Rideau, who also had seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.



The Bulls (10-12/3-6 AAC) were playing without Michael Durr (knee) and Anton Maricevic got into early foul trouble, but a tenacious defense limited the Knights to 18-of-51 shooting (30.8 percent), including 2-of-22 from three-point territory.

A 22-4 run during a first half in which the Bulls took a 38-22 lead into the break set the tone for the duration.



The Bulls, who lead the all-time series against UCF 23-18, did not get their first points of second half until Rideau hit a pair of free throws with 14:46 remaining. Because UCF (11-10/2-7) turned the ball over five times during that stretch, the Bulls still had a 40-27 lead.



“We had our opportunities, but they are a stingy defensive team and you have to make them pay when you can,” said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. “We were trying to chip away, but give them credit. Even though they were not making shots, they were defending real hard and we couldn’t get anything easy.”



Nothing has come easy for the Bulls this season, but consecutive wins over Tulane and UCF have provided a little life for a team that had lost six of its first seven conference games.



USF takes the floor again at Memphis next Saturday night and returns to the Yuengling Center Feb. 12 against Houston.

Tom Layberger is also a contributing writer for forbes.com. Follow him on Twitter.













