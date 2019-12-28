The CFP Final Four hit the field today plus plenty of fun games worth watching

Today is like a heavyweight fight day with the undercard starting off in Orlando and ending after midnight in Phoenix. This is a day for just finding a comfortable place and hanging out there.
Camping World Bowl
No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Noon | ABC
Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Noon | ESPN
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
4 p.m. | ESPN
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
8 p.m. | ESPN