The CFP Final Four hit the field today plus plenty of fun games worth watching

Today is like a heavyweight fight day with the undercard starting off in Orlando and ending after midnight in Phoenix. This is a day for just finding a comfortable place and hanging out there.

Camping World Bowl

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

Noon | ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

Noon | ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

4 p.m. | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

8 p.m. | ESPN

