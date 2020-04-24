The College Football Industry Needs More COVID 19 Testing Or There May Not Be A 2020 Season

There is no guarantee there will be college football in 2020.

The National Football League Draft is wrapping up and there is a question that NFL General Managers must have. Will there be a college football season starting in August if scientists, epidemiologists and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention cannot get a handle on the COVID-19 spread? The National Collegiate Athletic Association lost its big basketball money maker, the Men’s College Basketball Tournament and the Final Four because of COVID-19 and the tens of millions of dollars that goes with that business. College football personnel are beginning to worry that the football gravy train might be derailed if there cannot be a season. Educational institutions have been shuttered and online learning is taking place. But there is no online teaching available for football. Players need to be on the field and there is no guarantee at the moment that schools can reopen in August. That’s a be big financial problem for big time college sports, an industry that claims most schools lose money on sports.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson is giving thought to what might happen if colleges and universities cannot physically open because social distancing is needed and COVID-19 testing is not available on a wider basis. He told a reporter Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal that if the COVID-19 illness is not contained that it “could create a nightmare scenario for the other sports in the Mountain West Conference.” Thompson added. “If there’s no college football this fall, there’s very little likelihood there will be any other sports because 85% of revenue derived in college athletics comes from the sport of football.” Thompson repeated himself in an interview on the MWC TV network and added this. “Unless they’re in full blow dormitories and housing, and the other facilities that are open, we won’t have college athletics.” The college football industry is on hold.