The NCAA Wants March Madness Played Despite The Pandemic

There is money to be made despite the pandemic.

The guardians of college basketball, the school chancellors, presidents and board of trustees have decided America cannot live without the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament for a second straight year. The barons of college basketball watched too much money fly out of the window last March after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States and shut down all sports. Despite the fact that COVID-19 containment in the United States is not happening, the lords of the college sports world have decided to move ahead and play the entire tournament next March and April in a controlled setting with Indianapolis as the probable host. That makes sense as Indianapolis was scheduled to host the Men’s semi-final and final games on April 3rd and 5th, 2021. The plan is simple. Have all 68 teams that are selected to the event headquartered in Indianapolis and just play games. As far as studies, the college kids are not there necessarily to become biochemists. The college kids are there to make money for the schools and maybe, if time permits, get an education.

The NCAA may get lucky with a COVID-19 vaccine and everyone connected to the tournament may get the needle that could help end the pandemic sometime in 2021. That brings up another question. Should college basketball players get the vaccine ahead of people who really need it for essential work or underlying conditions. The NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament is just entertainment and the stars of the show, the players, don’t even get paid for their talents. College basketball is not essential. The NCAA had 13 areas that were to host games leading up to the Indianapolis three games. The NCAA hopes to have a basketball season however the number of COVID-19 cases is rising. But there is television and marketing money waiting for them.