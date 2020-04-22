A Look At USF’s 2020 Football Schedule, Ranked Second-Toughest By ESPN’s Phil Steele

South Florida Bulls Football holds practice for the upcoming 2020 season at the Frank Morsani Practice Complex in Tampa, Fl., on Wednesday February 26, 2020.

A little more than four months away the hope, of course, is that the 2020 college football season kicks off as scheduled.



With respect to USF’s schedule in Jeff Scott’s first season patrolling the sideline, the 12-game slate checks in at No. 2 in Phil Steele’s rankings (on ESPN.com) of the nation’s toughest.



South Carolina got the nod as having the most difficult.



The Bulls’ opponents went a combined 97-57 (.629) last season. Five teams won at least 10 games, including four American Athletic Conference foes. USF faced each of those conference teams last season: Navy, Cincinnati, Memphis and UCF.



The other double-digit win team is FAU, which the Bulls visit in Boca Raton on September 26.



“I love that our schedule strength is that high,” said Scott, in a release disseminated by USF on Tuesday. “Best is the standard, and, as we continue to build a championship program, we will continue to challenge ourselves with the best competition.”



Here is a look at each opponent, including eight matchups in a conference that comprises 11 teams with no divisionals.





September 5 at Texas (8-5/5-4 Big 12)

This will be the first meeting between the schools, who were initially scheduled to meet last season. Texas opted out of a two-for-one deal agreed upon in 2014 and with the first game scheduled for Austin in 2019. Instead, an amended deal announced last spring has the Bulls playing one game in Austin and pocketing $1.9 million…..Scott’s USF debut will be against a team coming off a disappointing season. Coach Tom Herman shook up his staff less than 48 hours after the Longhorns’ final regular season game. While that made headlines, so did the return of quarterback Sam Ehlinger for his senior season. Ehlinger has thrown 47 touchdown passes and only 15 interceptions the past two seasons….The ‘Horns travel to LSU the following week.



Sept. 12 Bethune-Cookman (7-4/5-3 MEAC)

Scott’s first home game as the Bulls’ coach will be the first meeting between the schools. The Wildcats play at the FCS level and are members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. USF is 4-0 all-time against MEAC opponents…..The Wildcats have won four games against FBS programs, including FIU in 2013 and 2014. Since the ‘14 win over the Panthers they have lost eight straight while being outscored 370-77.



Sept. 19 Nevada (7-6/4-4 MWC)

The only previous meeting between the teams was in Reno in 2012. The Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than three minutes to play before pulling out a 32-31 win. B.J. Daniels connected with Andre Davis on a 56-yard scoring pass with 38 seconds remaining to cap a 92-yard drive….The Wolf Pack, who were 122nd among 130 FBS teams in rushing last season, won seven of their first 11 games despite being outscored 352-226…..This will be Nevada’s second trip to Florida with the first a 62-7 loss at Florida State in 2013, a game the Wolf Pack led 7-3 with less than four minutes to play in the first half.



Sept. 26 at FAU (11-3/7-1 CUSA)

Former USF coach Willie Taggart took over in Boca Raton and inherits a team that won two conference championships in Lane Kiffin’s three seasons as coach of the Owls. FAU, which was 14th nationally in scoring (36.4 points) last season, must replace its top three receivers, but returns quarterback Chris Robison (28 TDs/6 INTs) and top rusher Malcolm Davidson….USF has won three of four meetings against FAU with the defeat coming in the most recent matchup, 28-10 at home in 2013.



Oct. 3 at Cincinnati (11-3/7-1 AAC, No 21 AP)

Conference play kicks off against a Bearcats team that has enjoyed back-to-back 11-win seasons following back-to-back four-win seasons. The Bearcats led the American in scoring defense (20.6) last season and were second against the run. The secondary boasts the return of top tackler Darrick Forrest and Ja’Von Hicks, who led the conference in interceptions (5) and fumble recoveries (4)….Quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Michael Warren (1,160 yards, 14 TDs in ‘19) also return….The Bulls, who trail the all-time series 10-7, lost last season’s game on a field goal as time expired….This game marks Cincinnati’s homecoming, their only home game between Sept. 11 and Oct. 31.



Oct. 10 ECU (4-8/2-6 AAC)

The Bulls have won nine of 10 all-time meetings and five in a row following last season’s 45-20 win in Greenville….Under first-year coach Mike Houston, the Pirates showed potential offensively. Quarterback Holton Ahlers, who will be a junior, averaged 312 yards per game to lead the conference in total offense. Receivers Tyler Snead and C.J. Johnson combined for 120 receptions as freshmen. Snead took the opening kick 100 yards against the Bulls last season….The Pirates were last in the conference in total defense (469 yards) last season.



Oct. 17 at Temple (8-5/5-3 AAC)

The Owls graduated a number of key players, especially on a defense that ranked fourth (378 yards) in the conference last season and limited the Bulls to 286 total yards in their 17-7 victory in Tampa….On offense, coach Rod Carey’s team returns quarterback Anthony Russo, running back Re’Mahn Davis — 936 yards last season as a freshman; missed USF game due to injury — and the receiver tandem of Branden Mack and Jadan Blue, who was second in the conference with 95 receptions….Last season’s win gave Temple a 4-2 lead in the series.



Oct. 23 Tulsa (4-8/2-6 AAC)

On this Friday evening the Golden Hurricane, who will have hosted Cincinnati six days earlier, will play their second game in the Sunshine State in three weeks as Philip Montgomery’s team visits UCF on Oct. 3.….Tulsa, which has won only nine games the past three seasons, graduated the conference’s leading tackler, linebacker Cooper Edmiston, and also said goodbye to the players that led the unit in sacks and interceptions. Linebacker Zeven Collins returns after placing third in the American in tackles…..Baylor transfer Zach Smith returns for his second season as Tulsa’s quarterback and Shamari Brooks is back after rushing for 90.1 yard per game last season, good for fourth in the conference….The Bulls have won all three matchups, including 2017, the only one in Tampa.



Nov. 7 at Memphis (12-2/7-1 AAC, No. 17 AP)

The reigning American champs, who have been to the conference championship game each of the last three years, should be a handful once again. Quarterback Brady White returns for his third season as a graduate transfer, his sixth and final year of eligibility. In his previous two seasons with Memphis, White, the conference’s leader in pass efficiency last year, has thrown for 7,310 yards and 59 touchdowns. Running back Kenneth Gainwell was named the American’s top freshman last season after placing second in the conference with 1,459 yards rushing, including 128 yards on 14 carries in a 49-10 win over the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium…..The Bulls are 4-6 against the Tigers.



Nov. 14 at Houston (4-8/2-6 AAC)

What was expected to be a title-contending season in coach Dana Holgorsen’s return to Houston (OC 2008-09) turned out to be a mess. Quarterback D’Eriq King took advantage of the four-game redshirt rule and the Cougars won their fewest games since 2004. King bolted for Miami leaving Clayton Tune as the starting QB. Tune has nine career starts, including seven last season after King redshirted. WR/KR Marquez Stevenson is the Cougars’ top playmaker and totaled 11 TDs in 2019….The defense has been among the worst in the FBS the past two seasons, including allowing 468 yards per game in 2019…..After winning the first two games against Houston, the Bulls have lost four straight. The most recent meeting, a 57-36 road loss in 2018, triggered an eight-game skid that carried into the early portion of last season.





Nov. 21 Navy (11-2/7-1 AAC, No. 20 AP)

The Midshipmen will have a different look at quarterback with the departure of Malcolm Perry, who was second nationally in rushing yards (2,017) and rushing yards per game (155.2) last season while accounting for 28 touchdowns. Perry Olsen, who will be a sophomore, was Perry’s primary backup last season and attempted eight passes. Three starters on the offensive line need to be replaced, including David Forney, who sadly passed away earlier this year….Fort Lauderdale’s Diego Fagot is coming off a big sophomore season. The linebacker led Navy and was sixth in the conference in tackles….Perry ran for 188 yards and two TDs in leading the Midshipmen to a 35-3 win over the Bulls in Annapolis last season to give Navy a 2-1 lead in the series.

Nov. 27 UCF (10-3/6-2 AAC, No. 24 AP)

The War on I-4 has gone the Knights’ way each of the last three seasons with the Bulls still leading the all-time series, 6-5. UCF has won the last two Black Friday encounters by a combined 72-17….With McKenzie Milton having suffered a devastating leg injury in the 2018 meeting between the teams, Dillon Gabriel emerged as the starter last year and finished second in the conference in pass efficiency while totaling 33 touchdowns. His top target, receiver Gabriel Davis, left for the NFL. Running back Adrian Killins and center Jordan Johnson also departed…..Holes need to be filled on a defense that graduated a few playmakers as well, including the conference’s second-leading tackler, linebacker Nate Evans…..UCF hosts Cincinnati the week before.

Tom Layberger is a contributing sports writer to forbes.com

