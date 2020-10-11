USF Falls To East Carolina, 44-24

USF lost to East Carolina on Saturday night, when about 11,000 were permitted to attend. (Photo: Tom Layberger)



TAMPA — About 11,000 fans, the band and cheerleaders made for some atmosphere during homecoming at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.



Unfortunately for those assembled, USF suffered a 44-24 loss to East Carolina.



There were signs of progress, especially with the offense during a first half when the Bulls scored 17 points and piled up 297 yards. However, the unit did not do much in the second half and the defense, which had a strong showing at Cincinnati last week, struggled most of the evening.



“Disappointed with our execution in all three phases,” said coach Jeff Scott. “We have to execute better and cannot make the mistakes that we did tonight and beat anybody.”



After the Pirates went up 3-0 on the opening series, the Bulls (1-3/0-2) had an immediate response in the form of a six-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that took only 1:37.



The big play was a 37-yard connection between Jordan McCloud and tight end Mitchell Brinkman to the eight-yard line. Johnny Ford took it to the end zone on the next play for a 7-3 lead.



“That was the first time we scored on the first possession this year and we need to continue to do that,” said McCloud. “Our emphasis is to be strong from start to finish and we didn’t do that tonight.”



The Pirates (1-2/1-1) scored the next three touchdowns to take command at 24-7 early in the second quarter. The Bulls were bit by plays. ECU’s second touchdown, with 16 seconds left in the opening quarter, was a 75-yard pass from Holton Ahlers to C.J. Johnson in which safety Chris Townsel was beat down the left side. The third TD was a 42-yard run by freshman running back Rahjai Harris less than two minutes into the second quarter.



ECU took its largest lead at 44-17 when Jake Verity nailed a 37-yard field goal with 3:37 to play in the game.



Despite a rough first few weeks to this season, Scott’s message to the fans is to hang in there with the team.



“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” he said. “Anytime you are coming into a challenging situation it is going to take time. Don’t give up on this team don’t give up on these players. They are giving us the effort and have had a positive attitude. I believe in this group.”

****

Offense

ECU allowed 1,117 yards in losses to UCF and Georgia State so it figured, even with their struggles, the Bulls would be able to move the ball. They did just that, at least for 30 minutes.



McCloud completed his first 10 passes and was 19-for-26 for 243 yards with no TDs or picks at the half. He did lose a fumble. The junior finished 26-of-35 for 298 yards and 0/0 before giving way to Noah Johnson, who played the final series and scored the game’s final touchdown on a 15-yard run with 31 seconds left.



Latrell Williams established career highs with eight receptions and 93 yards….Johnny Ford had a pair of touchdown runs and led the Bulls with 44 yards on eight carries….The offensive line was intact for the first time this season….The Bulls, who totaled 398 yards and 22 first downs, allowed five sacks and fumbled the ball away twice.



Defense

The unit allowed 432 yards and could not get off the field in the second half, especially on the Pirates’ final scoring drive when they chewed up 8:46 on 15 plays.

“We couldn’t stop them,” said Scott. “They were pretty much doing what they wanted to do. There were several third downs in which we had opportunities, but their guys made the play.”



The Bulls had only one sack and did not force a turnover…..Safety Nick Roberts had a team-high eight tackles and lineback Antonio Grier had two tackles for loss, including the only sack.



Special Teams

A bad snap by walk-on Bryce Bernard resulted in punter Trent Schneider taking a 10-yard loss. Rahjai Harris’ 10-yard run on the first play of the ensuing drive gave ECU a 31-14 lead with 2:17 remaining in the half…..Freshman kicker Kenny Scribner made his debut and made both of his extra point attempts. He also punted twice for an average of 41.5 yards….Jared Sackett’s 31-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining in the half was the Bulls’ first successful attempt this season after going 0-for-2…..Spencer Shrader handled kickoffs….Johnny Ford had kick returns of 32 and 46 yards and one of Jah’Quez Evans’ two returns went for 48 yards.