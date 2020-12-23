USF Forces Overtime Before Falling to Wichita State

TAMPA — Trailing Wichita State by six with 33 seconds left, South Florida forced overtime only to come up short in the extra session of an 82-77 loss Tuesday night.



The defeat, witnessed by a few hundred fans at the Yuengling Center for the first time this season, prevented the Bulls from opening conference play 2-0 for the first time since 2001-02 when they were a member of Conference-USA.



Trailing 70-64, USF fought back and tied the game when David Collins hit two of three free throws with 0.4 seconds on the clock. Collins was fouled after the Shockers’ Trey Wade missed the second of his two free throws. Alexis Yetna got the rebound and sent an outlet pass to Collins, who raced down the left side of the court and launched his three-point attempt.



There was much controversy during Collins’ free throws as the Shockers called timeout following first and second attempts. While a timeout can be called between shots, a timeout should not be granted when the shooter has the ball. Collins had the ball and was ready to shoot in both instances.



“(The officials) said they called it before he had the ball,” said coach Brian Gregory. “I am going to have to watch it on film. I was too busy praying at the time as opposed to looking at what was happening, so we will take a look at it.”

The Bulls (5-3/1-1 AAC) were seeking to open conference play 2-0 for the first time since 2001-02 and things looked good as they took a 13-point lead in the opening half.



However, the Bulls, who led 29-22 at the break, saw their lead disappear when Poor Bear-Chandler drained a jump shot to put the Shockers up 49-48 with 7:35 remaining in the second half.



Collins led the Bulls with 17 points, 10 coming from the line. Yetna and Michael Durr both had 14 rebounds.



After traveling to Memphis on December 29, the Bulls return to the Yuengling Center on January 2 when they meet UCF, which defeated Cincinnati in Orlando on Tuesday night. Tulsa comes to town on January 6.

