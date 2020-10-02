USF Has Another Major Test In Conference Opener At No. 15 Cincinnati

Antonio Grier and the USF defense will attempt to contain Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in Saturday’s conference opener. (USF Athletics)



TAMPA — Last week’s postponement of the University of South Florida’s game at FAU was disappointing for sure, though not entirely unexpected during this pandemic season.



It also may not have been the worst thing as the Bulls (1-1) head into conference play this week at No. 15 Cincinnati.

“The silver lining of the postponement last week was for our staff and players to get a week to kind of reevaluate maybe the strengths and weaknesses and things we need to work on after two games,” said coach Jeff Scott.

There have been plenty of things to work on following a 52-0 loss at Notre Dame two weeks ago. One of the primary concerns is at quarterback where, after two games, the Bulls are averaging all of 7.6 yards per completion.

Jordan McCloud, Noah Johnson and Katravis Marsh have not been able to get the ball down field. By no means are they entirely to blame as the receivers have to do their part and the offensive line was absent multiple starters in each of the first two games.

Regardless, things will have to change if the Bulls have any shot at beating the Bearcats, who did not allow an offensive touchdown in quieting Army’s triple-option during a 24-10 win last week. While the Bulls’ scheme differs from that of the Black Knights, Cincinnati’s defense has proven solid against anybody and everybody the past couple of seasons.



Much of the personnel responsible for the Bearcats (2-0) placing ninth nationally in scoring defense in 2018 (17.2 points) and 20th in 2019 (20.6) is back at it again this season.

“It’s very similar to playing Notre Dame’s defense,” said offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr, of a unit that has 16 seniors or juniors on the depth chart and has recorded 19 tackles for loss through two games. “That was a great defense and Cincinnati is right up there as well. We need to have some balance in the run game and pass game. We have to continue to improve in the passing game and make some of the throws down field work. That will be really important this game.”



Prior to the opener against The Citadel, Scott said he would like to have one quarterback heading into Cincinnati, which was scheduled to be the Bulls’ fourth game this season. Because the trip to FAU went by the board there has been one less game with which to evaluate. Hence, expect to see multiple quarterbacks again this week.

“We are not at that stage yet,” said Scott, in referring to going with one quarterback. “This is still a game where multiple quarterbacks can and will play. We are going to use it as another evaluation piece. Hopefully, after this game we will be in a better position where all those guys have had some game reps and we can put the practice reps and game reps together and figure out going into the next game against East Carolina (next Saturday night at home) who our starter is going to be.”



Scott said Cade Fortin has been practicing this week after missing the past couple of weeks for undisclosed reasons.



Speaking of quarterbacks, the Bulls’ defense will be up against a veteran in Desmond Ridder. The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior has started 25 games (21-4) the past two seasons in helping lead the Bearcats to consecutive 11-win campaigns. He has yet to lose a start at home. In fact, UC has won 15 straight at Nippert Stadium dating to 2017.

Ridder played through nagging injuries most of last season and had a very unimpressive outing (96 total yards, four sacks) against the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium late last season. He is healthy and off to a nice start this season with four TD passes.

“He knows where to go with the ball,” said defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer. “He knows when to pull it and when not to. He doesn’t get too greedy and has really good straight-line speed, so it’s deceiving because he is a long body type. Nothing is going to rattle him. He’s been in big games and led them to a lot of big wins.”

Not forgotten was what happened last season when the Bulls lost (20-17) on a field goal as time expired. The defense held Luke Fickell’s team to 15 first downs and 278 total yards, but with time ticking down Cincinnati marched 60 yards on 11-plays to set up Sam Crosa’s 37-yard field goal.

“It was a tough loss for us last year,” said senior defensive back K.J. Sails. “Playing down to the wire, that was extremely hard for us. We have a chance to redeem ourselves and we are looking forward to this game.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 3:30.

In addition to sportstalkflorida.com, Tom Layberger is a contributing writer to forbes.com. Read his feature on USF receiver Bryce Miller.