USF Hits The Road For Final Time This Season

The USF Bulls are in Houston on Saturday afternoon in what will be their final road game of the 2020 season. (USF Athletics)

TAMPA — During his weekly press conference, Jeff Scott noted how his USF Bulls looked more like a 5-1 team for three-and-a-half quarters at Memphis last week and not 1-5, which was their record going in.



The Bulls reverted to looking like a 1-5 team in allowing a pair of touchdowns within 2:16 late in the fourth quarter that wiped out a 33-20 lead in a 34-33 loss. The Tigers’ game-winning TD came with 1:03 remaining.



At Temple on October 17, the Bulls squandered a 31-20 late-third quarter lead in what would be a 39-37 loss. The Owls marched 81 yards and scored the game-deciding touchdown with 4:28 left in the game.



Finishing touches have been elusive.



“We need to play better in those situations,” said Scott. “I feel like we were outexecuted the last three drives of the (Memphis) game. Up until that point, and not just because of what the score was, I felt that we were really in position to play our best game of the year. We just did not execute when it really mattered those last three drives.”



In addition to Memphis’ two scoring drives, the Bulls had nothing to show for their possession sandwiched in between. A first down or two would have made a difference. Instead, the Bulls (1-6/0-5 AAC) suffered their sixth straight loss and 10th in the last 11 games dating to last year. Still, Scott likes the attitude he saw last week and at practice earlier this week.

“We are making a lot more progress off the field and in the locker room within our team than maybe we are on the scoreboard,” he said. “As we finish up with our last three games of the season, my expectation is to continue to see us to improve and hopefully find a way to win a couple of these games.”

Maybe a win will come at Houston on Saturday. The Cougars (2-3/2-2) have been banged up and beat up. In last week’s 38-10 loss at Cincinnati they were missing, among several others, top receiver and kick returner Marquez Stevenson (6-106-2 in the Cougars’ 57-36 win over the Bulls two years ago) and 6-foot-6 defensive lineman Peyton Turner, who had 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in Houston’s first four games. Both were sidelined due to injury and their status seemed questionable at best as the week progressed.

Houston, which employs former USF quarterback Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach, has allowed at least 31 points in four of their five games. Three outstanding teams, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati are responsible for the losses. Still, with 10 turnovers and 41 penalties in five games the Cougars are not helping themselves.



Maybe the Bulls, coming off a nice offensive performance behind quarterback Noah Johnson, can assert themselves Saturday. Johnson made his first career start at Memphis, played the entire game — a first for a USF quarterback this season — and did not turn the ball over. There were a couple of throws the grad transfer from Alcorn State would have liked to have back, but he provided a steady hand and consistent production.



“I thought he managed the game well,” said Scott of the Tampa native, who completed 20-of-29 passes for 217 yards and two TDs. “Noah is a guy who, since the day he got here, has been one of our leaders. He has positive energy all the time and the guys rally around him.”



With Johnny Ford out for a second straight week, freshman Brian Battie will likely help fill the void again. In his first extended action, the Sarasota native carried the ball 10 times for 76 yards against Memphis, the second-highest yardage total by a USF running back this season.

“With Johnny out, we have to get some other guys involved,” said offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. “(Battie) came in and looked great. He is very physical and has a great feel for the zone game, the inside and outside zones. He did a great job.”



Though Houston is banged up, especially on offense, they still have some tools. Quarterback Clayton Tune, who took over the unit after D’Eriq King redshirted four games into last season before transferring to Miami, is fifth in the conference in pass efficiency. Receiver Keith Corbin has a team-high 20 receptions and Texas transfer Kyle Porter is the leading rusher with 324 yards (4.0 ypc) and four TDs.



USF defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer was on the opposite sideline of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen several times in the Big 12 when the former was a defensive assistant and coordinator at Oklahoma State and the latter was coaching West Virginia. Spencer said he definitely notices Holgorsen’s stamp on the Cougars’ offense.

“You think it’s throw, throw, throw, but Dana likes to run the ball,” he said. “He will run the ball in a situation when everybody on the field is thinking pass. That’s why they are so dangerous. He calls a great game and once things get going and they have their rhythm, they have the next play, the next series, the next go-to option. You just hope to get them off rhythm some way, somehow whether it is timely pressure or a timely breakup or turnover.”



After winning the first two games in the series, the Bulls have lost all four since the schools joined the AAC. The loss in 2018 put a halt to a 7-0 start and commenced a slide in which the Bulls have lost 20 of their last 23 against FBS programs.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+, will be on ESPN2 at 3:30.

Saturday will mark the Bulls’ final road game this season. They host Navy next Saturday (ESPNU, 8 p.m.) and UCF on Black Friday (3:30 ESPN).