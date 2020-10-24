USF Squanders First-Half Opportunities In Loss To Tulsa

USF lost to Tulsa 42-13 on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium. (Tom Layberger)

TAMPA — The Bulls had their chances early and often.



Alas, they could not take advantage of prime field position or a lengthy drive in what turned out to be a 42-13 loss to Tulsa at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night.



On consecutive possessions in the opening quarter they had starting field position at the Tulsa 39 and nine-yard line. They settled for a pair of Jared Sackett field goals.



Noah Johnson, who came on for an ineffective Jordan McCloud on the Bulls’ first possession of the second quarter, led the offense on an 11-play, 71-yard drive only to fumble at the Tulsa six-yard line with 47 seconds left in the half.



Instead of potentially 21 points on those three possessions, the Bulls came away with six and trailed the Golden Hurricane 21-6 at the half.



Still, Johnson got the Bulls (1-5/0-4 AAC) in the end zone on their initial possession of the second half to make it 21-13.



Cade Fortin, in his first action since the Cincinnati game, started the half and drove the ball down the field. On a third-and-goal from the 11, he scrambled left and was hit by Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray at the four. An injured Fortin took a few seconds to get up and eventually exited the field. Johnson, on fourth-and-goal from the four, found Bryce Miller for a touchdown to finish off a 10-play, 72-yard drive to make it an eight-point game with 8:43 remaining in the quarter.



“I felt like we were not moving the ball on offense and we needed some new energy,” coach Jeff Scott said of making the quarterback switch. “Noah came in and really gave us a spark. I thought our offense was able to move the ball a little bit. The fumble before the half and pick six hurt, but at times I thought he did a real nice job in moving the offense.”



Tulsa (3-0/2-0) did not take long to respond. In fact, the Golden Hurricane responded with three touchdowns in 5:05 to take a 42-13 lead. The TDs came on Deneric Prince’s 62-yard run, linebacker Zaven Collins’ 38-yard interception return that Scott referenced, and Corey Taylor’s one-yard run.



“We let that get away from us so quickly,” said Scott.

Tulsa’s Zack Smith, a Baylor transfer, completed 16-of-24 for 233 yards and one TD and one interception. Prince, a Texas A&M transfer, had a career-high 109 yards rushing and two TDs.



The loss was the Bulls’ ninth straight against FBS opponents with the last victory coming last October 26 at East Carolina.



“We really have to get better in every area,” said Scott, whose team has turned the ball over 13 times in four conference games. “It is not just one thing to work on. It is all three phases.”



The Bulls are off next week before traveling to Memphis on November 7.

*****

McCloud started and was 2-for-7 for eight yards. Johnson played the bulk of the game and completed 18-of-27 for 150 yards, one TD and the pick six….Fortin played one series and was the leading rusher with 39 yards. The running backs combined for 40 yards on 20 carries……Omarion Dollison had a game-high six receptions, one short of his season total coming in….Andrew Mims’ seven tackles led the way…..The Bulls did not have a sack and have only three on the season, all by Antonio Grier….KJ Sails had a career-long 60-yard punt return that set the Bulls up at the Tulsa nine-yard line in the opening quarter.