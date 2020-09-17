Welcome Back Big Ten, The Money Partners Are Waiting For You 

What pandemic?

When the 2020 Big Ten football schedule was released, the September 19th game listings included the University of Toledo taking on Michigan State in East Lansing. The odds, and this is college football with so much of its popularity tied into betting, are pretty slim that the game would have actually been played. There is a COVID-19 outbreak on the Michigan State campus all students have been advised to quarantine until 11:59 PM on September 26th. Some students have been exempted including those who are involved in athletic training. Michigan State has limited in-person classes and has capped the number of students living on campus. The football schedule was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But all of that was reversed on Wednesday when the real powers behind college sports, the chancellors and presidents of the Big Ten member schools decided all is well even though there are outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses around the United States. It was time to stop wasting time and get the student-athletes back on the practice field in the classroom meetings and play football. After all there is money being lost from television and marketing partners without a product, football games.

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank seems to think the virus is not that much of a problem because the Big Ten medical experts said so. The football conference is taking some groundbreaking steps according to Ohio State’s head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers that will protect the unpaid workers, the student-athletes, and the college community. There will be daily testing, if someone connected to the team has the virus, there will be a three-week separation from the program and if there is a five percent positivity rate, things will be shut down for a week. The United States still has not contained COVID-19 but there is money on the table, football must be played.