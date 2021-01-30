2021 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona viewing guide for today’s race.

Over the course of 24 hours, NBC Sports will utilize a comprehensive roster of motorsports commentators for the presentation of the 59th Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona from Daytona International Speedway, beginning this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Rolex 24 At Daytona features a collection of racing superstars from across the world including Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves, and Kevin Magnussen, among others.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the booth as a lead analyst for the IMSA Rolex 24 At Daytona alongside Leigh Diffey (play-by-play) and Calvin Fish (analyst) as part of NBC Sports’ motorsports commentary team spanning IMSA, NASCAR and INDYCAR that will call the storied endurance race.

Last year, NBC Sports delivered significant viewership gains and milestones for IMSA producing a 21% increase in viewership for 19 race telecasts across NBC and NBCSN, and an 89% increase in viewership since acquiring rights prior to the 2019 season. Click here for more info.

IMSA: ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey, Dave Burns

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Townsend Bell , Calvin Fish, Steve Letarte , Kyle Petty , A.J. Allmendinger , Brian Till

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Parker Kligerman

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, NBCSN

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 3:30 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 8 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 11 p.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 a.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 6 a.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 2 p.m. 2021 NASCAR Season Preview NBC 4 p.m.

Note: All 24 hours of the race will be available to stream live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

BROADCAST NOTES

Superstar Drivers: This year’s race features racing superstars from across the world in all five IMSA classes, including Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves, and Kevin Magnussen among others.

Double Duty: NBC Sports’ INDYCAR analyst Townsend Bell and A.J. Allmendinger will both pull double duty, racing during portions of the Rolex 24 and providing commentary throughout the race. Bell will compete as part of the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan/Lexus team in the GTD class, while Allmendinger will be part of the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing/Acura team in the DPi class.

Features: Rolex 24 coverage will include feature stories, including: Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson beginning the next chapter in his racing career and participating in his first Rolex 24 in a decade; Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott’s Rolex 24 debut; The teamwork between six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon and former Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen as part of Chip Ganassi Racing; NBC Sports’ motorsports writer Nate Ryan penned an essay previewing this year’s edition of the storied race.

2021 NASCAR Season Preview: An hour-long special previewing the 2021 NASCAR season, co-hosted by NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood, spotlights the biggest names, storylines, and exciting new tracks for the 2021 season. The special premieres immediately following the conclusion of the Rolex 24 At Daytona at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: INDIANAPOLIS

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Todd Harris

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Host: Daniel Blair

Reporter: Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, NBCSN

Streaming – Peacock Premium

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 30 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock Premium 2 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBCSN* 8 p.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBC (encore) 5 p.m. Tues., Feb. 2 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock Premium 1:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Event Peacock Premium 7:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBCSN^ 11 p.m. Sat., Feb. 6 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock Premium 2 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBCSN* 8 p.m.

*also streams live on Peacock Premium

^Same-day delay

BROADCAST NOTES

Round Three in Houston: Cooper Webb won Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season in the 450SX class on Saturday after a thrilling last-lap pass, while Colt Nichols earned his first 250SX Class victory in two years.

won Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season in the 450SX class on Saturday after a thrilling last-lap pass, while earned his first 250SX Class victory in two years. Streaming: Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays.

Monster Energy Supercross and IMSA are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2021, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, Mecum Auctions, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MotoGP, Monster Jam, American Flat Track, Dakar Rally, and more.