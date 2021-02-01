5 Most Intriguing Plays To Watch Out For During The 2020-21 NBA First-Half

The first half of the NBA season runs from December 22, 2020, to March 4, 2021. During this time, the NBA is holding mouth-watering games that the fans may have missed out on last season. The First-Half will give the NBA community an idea of which teams will dominate in both the Eastern and Western Conference.

With so much anticipation in the current NBA games, there are matches you must look forward to that would add an extra intensity this season. The 2020-21 NBA has the shortest format, and every team must hustle hard to gain the needed percentage to enter the postseason games.

As the NBA now celebrates the Week 6 playoffs, few more games remaining, and the First-Half is over. While this is still a few more weeks to go, let’s know The Duel of the most intriguing and exciting matches as the 2021 NBA season progresses.

Kyrie And Kevin In LA

The Brooklyn Nets got the most stressful and toughest road in the NBA playoffs today. This February, they are scheduled to make seven games. Not only that, but five of these are happening within eight days, and the final trip is to Los Angeles, which is the home of the current NBA champions.

That said, the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving squad are facing the defending champs this February, and a few days after, they will go head to head with the L.A. Clippers. Remember that Durant missed the season last year because he was exposed to COVID-19 and had to undergo quarantine. While Irving suffered from an injury last season.

MVP V.S. MVP

The finals MVP, LeBron James, will surely not skip meeting the NBA League MVP, Giannis Antekokoumpo. Today, the Lakers are enjoying their placement in the Westside as they ranked first based on the winning percentage. Surely, they won’t let this slip away and will crave for more as the season progresses.

On the other hand, the League MVP Giannis Antekokoumpo gives James a taste of his own medicine. The Bucks are lying as the second seed in the East and might take over the top spot if they win this week’s scheduled games. Make sure to note this match and see who got the integrity to earn the MVP award.

Kevin Durant Is In The Bay

In 2019, Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors to sign a trade as a free agent to the Brooklyn Nets. Last year, Durant failed to complete the 2019-20 season as he was exposed to Coronavirus. That said, he had to undergo stricter health protocols, including isolation, to fully recover.

Now that he’s back with the Nets, his first game is a trip to San Francisco. It will be his first time to appear in the Bay after leaving the Warriors. The game is taking place on February 13, at Chase Center. In line with the health guidelines, a limited audience is still observed to make sure that the virus is contained.

John Wall Is With The Rockets

During his debut in the professional basketball league, John Wall was drafted by the Wizards. He has worked as the Point Guard since then, making him a five-time NBA All Star. However, last season wasn’t great for him as he got injured, leading him to miss all the games, including the postseason tournaments.

The Wizards had lost patience with Wall ending his ten-year contract with him. During the draft, the Wizards made a supermax trade sending Wall to the Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook. That said, he’s heading to Washington D.C. to join his new team, the Houston Rockets.

Finals Rematch

Last year, the NBA community saw the L.A. Lakers dispatch the Miami Heat in the finals to a 4-2 game series. The Lakers were unstoppable as the James and Davis tandem got activated, making their way to the championship point. Today, that culture continues so they can vie for back-to-back NBA rings.

This scenario is bound to happen on February 20 as the fans can see a final rematch. The preseason was looking great for the Lakers, but the Heat have done a great job during the draft. They got four new reliable men in the roster, which includes Maurice Harkless, Avery Bradley, Bam Adebayo, and Goran Dragic.

Takeaway

The 2020-21 NBA season comes with a lot of surprises, even if it’s still in the First-Half. It started with the draft where blockbuster trades had taken place between the best teams. Besides, there are also big names returning in the league to finish working on what they had left last season. Hence, there is no reason to slouch and skip the NBA games happening next month, especially the players and teams making this edition more intensified.