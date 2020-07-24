An important note from the Lightning about the playoffs.

What: Fans who previously registered will be coming to AMALIE Arena to sign a piece of glass with personalized messages that will accompany the Lightning to the hub city of Toronto when the team leaves on Sunday for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Media are also welcome to sign the glass.

When: Friday, July 24 – 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Who: Lightning fans. Alumni Dave Andreychuk (4-5 p.m.) will be on hand on Friday and Brian Bradley (10-11 a.m.) will be available on Saturday.

Where: The Pepsi Porch just off Ford Thunder Alley at AMALIE Arena.

About:

The Lightning launched the Be the Distant Thunder campaign on Monday, July 13, recognizing that even during the COVID-19 pandemic Bolts fans may be apart, but they are never absent. The campaign evolves the togetherness evoked by the team’s iconic Be the Thunder slogan to reflect the new reality the nation and world are living in. All on Board takes one of the unique aspects of hockey, the glass surrounding the rink, and provides an extraordinary opportunity to bring the fans with the team to the hub city of Toronto where the Lightning will open play with an exhibition game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, July 29. They will open round robin play against the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 3.