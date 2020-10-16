AP NFL Power Rankings: No. 2 Packers come to Tampa to face the No. 14 Buccaneers.

By The Associated Press – Sunday afternoon the marquee matchup will have Arron Rogers and the 4-0 Green Bay Packers in town to face Tom Brady and the 3-2 Buccaneers. For Tampa Bay this could be a statement game if they come out on the winning end of this battle.

They are ranked 14th in the latest NFL poll and beating the Packers would go a long way to getting them back to the top ten.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking: