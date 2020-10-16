AP NFL Power Rankings: No. 2 Packers come to Tampa to face the No. 14 Buccaneers.

By The Associated Press – Sunday afternoon the marquee matchup will have Arron Rogers and the 4-0 Green Bay Packers in town to face Tom Brady and the 3-2 Buccaneers. For Tampa Bay this could be a statement game if they come out on the winning end of this battle.
They are ranked 14th in the latest NFL poll and beating the Packers would go a long way to getting them back to the top ten.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|;W;L;T;Pts;Prv
|1. Seattle Seahawks (9);5;0;0;379;2
|2. Green Bay Packers (3);4;0;0;374;3
|3. Kansas City Chiefs;4;1;0;353;1
|4. Pittsburgh Steelers;4;0;0;342;6
|5. Baltimore Ravens;4;1;0;339;5
|6. Tennessee Titans;4;0;0;329;7
|7. Los Angeles Rams;4;1;0;308;8
|8. Buffalo Bills;4;1;0;300;4
|9. New England Patriots;2;2;0;285;10
|10. Cleveland Browns;4;1;0;272;13
|11. New Orleans Saints;3;2;0;264;11
|12. Las Vegas Raiders;3;2;0;248;16
|13. Chicago Bears;4;1;0;245;15
|14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers;3;2;0;232;9
|15. Indianapolis Colts;3;2;0;209;12
|16. Carolina Panthers;3;2;0;207;18
|17. Arizona Cardinals;3;2;0;203;17
|18. Miami Dolphins;2;3;0;161;24
|18. Dallas Cowboys;2;3;0;161;19
|20. San Francisco 49ers;2;3;0;153;14
|21. Los Angeles Chargers;1;4;0;140;21
|22. Philadelphia Eagles;1;3;1;137;20
|23. Minnesota Vikings;1;4;0;135;22
|24. Cincinnati Bengals;1;3;1;99;23
|25. Houston Texans;1;4;0;93;30
|26. Detroit Lions;1;3;0;88;25
|27. Denver Broncos;1;3;0;78;28
|28. Jacksonville Jaguars;1;4;0;65;27
|29. Washington Football Team;1;4;0;55;26
|30. Atlanta Falcons;0;5;0;37;29
|31. New York Giants;0;5;0;33;31
|32. New York Jets;0;5;0;12;32