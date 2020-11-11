Arians’ Tough Love Could Backfire

The Agony of Defeat

Let’s face it Bucs’ fans, that loss to the Saints took the wind out of our collective sails. No, not the first one, the second one on November 8th. You know, the one in Tampa where our Bucs were supposed to atone for their sins after getting waxed by the boys on the bayou in the opening week of the season.

Even the oddsmakers were in Tampa Bay’s court as evidenced by Bovada listing the Bucs as favorites to beat as the Saints before the game kicked. The closing line was Tampa Bay -3 but, boy, oh boy, did the books have the wrong favorite. Tom Terrific was hardly that, as he endured one of his worst days as a professional in tossing three picks with no touchdowns and a paltry 209 yards passing.

It was the first time Brady had ever been swept in a regular-season series by a divisional opponent. Welcome to the NFC South, Tom.

“It’s about playing better and execution,” Brady told reporters after the game. “We all have to do our job a lot better. When you play good teams, there’s little margin of error. They’ve been a great team for a long time. They’ve got a lot of good players. If we’re going to beat them, we’re going to have to play a lot better than we played tonight.”

Arians Unloads…Again

For better or worse, head coach Bruce Arians did not spare the tip of the sword pointed in Brady’s direction in his postgame presser. It was reminiscent of his unfiltered criticisms after Brady and the Bucs lost to New Orleans in Week 1 when he lined Brady up and fired away with gems like:

“He knew he didn’t play very well,” Arians said in September. “…He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time, so it’s kind of unusual to see that in a ball game because they didn’t do things that we didn’t get ready for.”

“He’s had it before. I mean, he knows how to bounce back. He knew he didn’t play very well. It’s not what he expects from himself nor do we expect…”

Last week’s clash with the Saints was so much worse than the first meeting. It wasn’t just the dramatically lopsided, 38-3, score but the fact that the Bucs had seemed to gel since Week 1 and looked like a team trending up – way up.

As in the opening week, Arians was candid about Brady’s Week 9 performance:

Regarding the end zone interception that was intended for newly acquired Antonio Brown, “Just a poor throw,” Arians said, per the NFL Network.

The pick Brady threw that was a pass intended for Chris Godwin, “The one to Chris — Chris read the route properly, [but] Tom thought he was going deep,” Arians said. “He stopped. Those things can happen sometimes when you’re doing it on the run.”

And lastly, when asked about star wideout Mike Evans’ lack of involvement in the passing game, Arians replied, He didn’t get targeted,” Arians said of Evans. “That’s all. Mike was open.”

Although Arians’ criticisms are valid, they are not necessarily productive. Brady is arguably the greatest to ever lace up the cleats and knows all too well his shortcomings last week without it being spotlighted by his coach.

Drew Brees and the Saints defeat Tom Brady and the Bucs 38-3 😳 pic.twitter.com/NpK6VkTmyL — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2020

While many criticized Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s disdain for the media and his refusal to provide any insight into his on-field or off-field decisions, what his pithy responses never evoked were bulletin board quotes used to fire up the opposition or hang a player out to dry.

Arians needs to realize that Tom Brady does not need anyone lighting a fire in his belly. He’s a 43-year-old man, defying the laws of nature, and before his hellacious performance on Sunday night, was being hailed as one of the best quarterbacks this season with 20 touchdowns to only four picks and nearly 2200 yards passing after only eight games.

The Buccaneers stand at 6-3 and trail the 6-2 Saints for first place in the division. Tampa still has two games remaining with divisional foe Atlanta, where Brady and Falcons’ quarterback, Matt Ryan, will get reacquainted. Those two games as well as matchups with the Panthers and Lions should all be W’s for the Bucs. However, home dates with the Chiefs, Rams, and Vikings could prove to be far more challenging.

The season is far from over but Bruce Arians needs to dial it down and cut the GOAT some slack. Brady has been through it all and when the dust settles on this 2020 season, history will be written about Tom Brady, with Bruce Arians serving as only a footnote.

