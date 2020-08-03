Baby Trout: Angels’ Mike, Jessica Trout welcome first child

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout is now a first-time dad.

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout.

“Our greatest gift from above,” Mike Trout wrote on his Twitter account while posting a photo of Beckham. “We are so in love!”

The baby was born Thursday afternoon and weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Little Beckham’s middle name is undoubtedly a tribute to Aaron Cox, Jessica’s brother and Mike’s good friend, who died in 2018.

Trout, who turns 29 later this month, left the Angels on Thursday and was placed on the paternity list, which allows players to stay away from their teams for three days. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he believes Trout will return to the Angels shortly, but the team won’t rush him.

Trout was gone for Saturday’s game, the third and final game he’s permitted to be on the paternity list. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout has a tentative plan for Trout to be back in the lineup Sunday.

“That would be the optimal plan,” Maddon said. “I’ve already written things down to put him in the lineup for tomorrow. And that’d be so nice to be able to do that. And then finally get really close to the lineup that we thought we’re going to have coming out of the second camp, but I don’t have that 100 percent for you yet.”