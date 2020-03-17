Brady to the Buccaneers? Do not be surprised if it happens.

Okay, I will be the first to admit that the idea of Tom Brady wearing a Tampa Bay Bucs jersey might sound a bit strange but things are happening in a way that he could be calling the Bay Area home. Multiple reports have reported and Sports Talk Florida has confirmed that the Bucs see a once in a lifetime chance to land the G.O.A.T quarterback and sell out Raymond James Stadium for at least two if the next three years.

According to CBS Sports Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, who’s entering his second year with the team, and he has talked openly about exploring potential upgrades at quarterback, It also no surprise that Arians would prefer to make a change there.

The veteran coach’s history with older QBs — Peyton Manning and Carson Palmer among them — has long been cited as a reason Tampa Bay is major a suitor for the 42-year-old Brady. Most importantly Arians have the checkbook from the Brothers Glazer to make Brady “whatever he wants,” to get him to Tampa Bay.

CBS Sports’ John Breech previously predicted Brady would sign with the Buccaneers, citing Tampa’s abundance of cap space, the fact that both Brady and Arians figure to be in win-now mode, and the glaring disparity of offensive weapons between the Bucs and Patriots’ rosters.

In New England, it coming down to a few things that Brady wants that he Patriots are not willing to give.

NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition,” ex-Pats linebacker Ted Johnson explained why head coach Bill Belichick may actually prefer Brady sign with Tampa Bay if he doesn’t return to New England.

I think the Krafts and I think Bill Belichick would be totally fine with Tom going to Tampa. You know why? Because I think Bill thinks Tom isn’t going to win there. They’re not going to be successful. It’s just an inherently bad franchise. Tom going there is not going to all of a sudden turn around their fortunes. So, I feel like this is getting personal. So I’m basically saying that Bill Belichick wants to see Tom Brady fail. He might, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there would be a part of him that’s like, ‘Yeah, go ahead, Tom. Go to Tampa.’

Obviously, that’s speculation on Johnson’s part. But it’s worth noting that Brady and Belichick recently had a phone conversation about Brady’s future and that conversation “didn’t go well.” So if the two do part ways after 20 years of success together, perhaps Belichick would relish in Brady being unable to achieve that same level of success with a new head coach.

However, Brady also wants a chance to help rebuild the roster and that means no way is that going to happen in New England, plus the Brady vs. Belichick can these guys win without each other?

This could ve a place where we if Tom Terrific heads to the Bucs and their talent.