Brandon Lowe Homers In 9th, Rays Defeat Blue Jays 3-2

W: Loup (2-0, 4.15 ERA); L: Romano (1-1, 0.90 ERA); S: Anderson (3)

Photo Credit: Jeffery T. Barnes, Associated Press

Tampa, Fla – Brandon Lowe homered to lead off the ninth inning breaking a 2-2 game in the resumption of Saturday’s suspended game. Nick Anderson worked the ninth inning to pick up the save for Aaron Loup (2-0, 4.15 ERA) who picks up the win. The 3-2 victory improves the Rays record to 13-9.

Lowe connected off Jordan Romano (1-1, 0.90 ERA) who takes the loss for Toronto who fall to 7-10.

The game was tied when play resumed in the bottom of the fourth. Jalen Beeks took over for Ryan Yarbrough and he gave up an unearned run on a slap single by Rowdy Tellez that scored Randal Grichuk who had doubled and moved to third on a passed ball.

The Rays held a 1-0 lead when play resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Rays got their one run on a 2nd inning home run by Austin Meadows, his second of the year.

Tampa Bay retook the lead in the top of the fifth off Tom Hatch who replaced Wilmer Font when action resumed. With two outs, Yandy Diaz singled and scored on Ji-Man Choi‘s double.

Teoscar Hernandez delivered a 2-out double to score Joe Panik in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

Pete Fairbanks came into a sticky situation in the sixth inning and was able to keep the game tied. The inning started with back-to-back singles by Randal Grichuk and Rowdy Tellez and both moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Reese McGuire. Fairbanks entered the game for Jalen Beeks and got Brandon Drury to ground to third which resulted in Randal Grichuk geting caught in a rundown between home and third for the second out. Fairbanks struck out Cavan Biggio to end the threat.

Beeks worked 2.1 inning in relief of Ryan Yarbrough allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking otu two and walking one.

Ryan Borucki took over for Thomas Hatch to open the seventh. Hatch was impressive in his two ining of work allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out four and walking one.

The Rays threatened in the top of the seventh but were unable to capitalize. With 1-out Brandon Lowe doubled and Yandy Diaz and pinch-hitter Jose Martinez walked to load the bases. .

Borucki was lifted for right hander Rafael Dolis who struck out pinch hitter Joey Wendle and retired Willy Adames on a flyout to left to end the inning keeping the game tied at 2-2.

The game remained tied until the top of the ninth inning when Brandon Lowe connected on a solo homer off Jordan Romano giving the Rays a 3-2 lead. It was Lowe’s seventh homer of the season and his fourth straight game with a homer. It’s the longest streak for a Rays players since Evan Longoria from June 2 through 6, 2016 at Minnesota.

The highway sign points to “Peace Bridge”



That’s what @Sweet_n_Lowe5 did to this baseball pic.twitter.com/73zjABo608 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 16, 2020

Other Rays besides Lowe and Longoria to homer in four straight games include Gabe Kapler from June 8 through 16, 2009 (his were not consecutive games), Julio Lugo from September 22 through 25, 2003, and Fred McGriff from May 4 through 7, 1999.

The franchise record for consecutive games with a homer is held by Carlos Pena with six from June 6 through June 12, 2010. Next up for Lowe would be Jose Canseco‘s five game streak from May 16 through 21, 1999.

Up Next For The Rays:

The Rays will have a day off on Monday before opening a three game series in New York against the Yankees. Blake Snell (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will start for the Rays. The starter for the Yankees is not listed. The series in New York will conclude the Rays 10-game three city road trip.

New York will be without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and D.J. LeMahieu who are all on the injured list.