Braves Repay Rays With Home Sweep In 2-Game Series

Braves Defeat Rays 2-1

W: Fried (1-0, 2.31 ERA) L: Yarbrough (0-1, 1.54 ERA) SV: Melancon (2)

Tampa, Fla – Max Fried delivered allowejust one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking one over 6.2-innings of work as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1.

WIth the win the Braves sweep the two game series at home against Tampa Bay and improve to 4-3 on the to complete the home sweep of the two game series against Tampa Bay.

Ryan Yarbrough allowed a pair of runs to the Braves in the second inning as he went 6.1-innings allowing just the two runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three. The 6.1-innings are the most thrown by any Rays starter this season.

With the loss, Tampa Bay drops to 4-3 on the season.

Tampa Bay made a bid in the ninth inning but were upended by a nice defensive play and a baserunning gaffe by Kevin Kiermaier.

Jose Martinez led off the 9th driving a ball to left that Adam Duvall raced back on and made a nice diving catch on the warning track for the first out. Brandon Lowe followed with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Kevin Kiermaier.

Kiermaier attempted to steal second base but was thrown out easily as he didn’t even attempt to slide into second, leaving many to scratch their heads as to what had happened on the play.

According to Kiermaier in a zoom meeting after the game, he did what you are never supposed to do and assumed the ball had been fouled off. “I thought it was a foul ball, I thought I heard the crack of the bat, and it was his glove, and that’s the dead honest truth. But it doesn’t make it any better you can’t do that.”

Up Next:

. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The Rays head to Baltimore for a weekend series against the Orioles. Blake Snell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay. The Orioles will counter with former Rays hurler Alex Cobb (1-0, 1.69 ERA).

The Braves will remain at home and take on the New York Mets in a four game series. Sean Newcomb (0-0, 2.70 ERA) gets the ball in the series opener Friday for the Braves while the Mets counter with Rick Porcello (0-1, 27.00 ERA).