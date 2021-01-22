Brayden Point lifts Lightning past Blue Jackets in OT. The same two teams play Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brayden Point scored 1:56 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory to begin the season.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo traded great saves in extra time before Point tapped in a pass from Victor Hedman.

Blake Coleman and Mathieu Joseph also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, and Vasilevskiy had 23 saves.

Nick Foligno tied it for the Blue Jackets 47 seconds into the third period. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored and Korpisalo stopped 34 shots as the Blue Jackets slipped to 1-2-2.

BRUINS 5, FLYERS 4, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in a shootout and Boston opened its home schedule with a victory over Philadelphia.

DeBrusk flipped a shot over goalie Carter Hart just under the crossbar for the winner. Tuukka Rask made a glove stop on Claude Giroux to end the shootout.

Brandon Carlo scored Boston’s fourth goal of the third, beating Hart on a shot from the point with 4:42 left to give the Bruins their first lead, but the Flyers tied it on James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game 1:10 later on a power play.

Nick Ritchi, Jack Studnicka and Charlie Coyle added goals for Boston. Giroux and Travis Sanheim also scored for Philadelphia.

CANADIENS 7, CANUCKS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two more goals and an assist and Montreal beat Vancouver to become the first NHL team in 46 years to open a season with at least a point in five straight road games.

A night after scoring a hat trick in a shootout loss to the Canucks, Toffoli helped the Canadiens improve to 3-0-2. The Los Angeles Kings also accomplished the five-game road feat to start the 1974-75 season.

The Canadiens and Canucks will complete the three-game series Saturday, ending Montreal’s season-opening trip.

Joel Armia had two goals and two assists, and Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 14 saves for his 150th NHL victory.

Bo Horvat scored twice for Vancouver, and Brandon Sutter had a goal.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice, Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in New York’s victory over New Jersey.

The Islanders improved to 3-1-0, while the Devils lost for the first time in regulation, falling to 2-1-1.

Nathan Bastian ended Varlamov’s season-opening shutout streak at 142 minutes, 10 seconds, the eighth-longest in NHL history to begin a season.

Brock Nelson also scored for New York.

KINGS 4, AVALANCHE 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie with 3:50 left and Los Angeles overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Colorado for its first victory of season.

The Kings added another when Blake Lizotte scored his second of the season into an empty-net with 42 seconds remaining. Drew Doughty and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Los Angeles, and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots.

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for Colorado. Miska made 23 saves in his first NHL start

JETS 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler scored to help Winnipeg beat Ottawa.

Winnipeg opened the three-game series Tuesday night with a 4-3 overtime victory in Ottawa. They will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Chris Tierney ended Hellebuyck’s shutout bid with 2:57 left.