Buccaneers move closer to playoffs with win against Vikings 26-14

By: Michelle Sabin

Sports Talk Florida – Bucs Reporter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Minnesota Vikings, landing their first win at home since October, and help position themselves closer to a playoff spot. The victory wasn’t without its challenges though, as the Vikings put the Bucs defense to the test.

In the first quarter, Tampa Bay, with the leading rush defense in the league, gave up over 71 rushing yards. That is the most the Bucs have allowed in any quarter over the last two years. They struggled to contain Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who completed 102 yards on the day with 22 carries and a touchdown.

Arians said, “it is frustrating when they’re running the ball like that against our defense, we’re just not used to that . . . it wasn’t anything scheme wise, we’re just missing tackles against a really good back.” Ultimately, they was able to clean it up as they went along, but the defense gave up a total of 162 yards rushing.

While they struggled against the running game, the Bucs were proficient with their pass rush. They landed six sacks on Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins, most of which were at critical downs pushing the Vikings out of or into difficult field goal ranges.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett had two sacks on the day, with the first for a loss of 8 yards on third down, knocking the Vikings out of field goal range. Arians said he was “happy with the pass rush and pushing those kicks back was huge the whole game.”

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. had one of the best games of his rookie carrier with 11 tackles (the most in the game) and a sack. He may have also had the most to prove on Sunday playing against his father’s former team. Antoine Winfield Sr. played cornerback for the Vikings for 9 years.

Arians commented that Winfield Jr. is mature beyond his years, adding “he studies, he’s got his dad to lean on, he’s got all the coaches to lean on, he puts his time in.”

Offensively, the Bucs were slow to start on Sunday. They were only on the field for five plays the entire first quarter and put no points on the board. In the first half, Brady overthrew two wide open receivers (Gronkowski and Godwin) bringing up fourth downs.

Everything changed halfway into the second quarter, when Brady launched a season long 48-yard yard touchdown pass to receiver Scotty Miller. Arians said, “That was a huge touchdown . . .that play changed all the momentum on our sideline.”

Miller, who has been battling a groin injury all season said, “I’m a competitor, I want to be out there and play as much as a I can to make big plays and help the team win, so to finally be back out there and get a deep ball and make a play it felt great.”

The deep ball matchup between Brady and Miller has been in the works since their practice sessions in May at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School and throughout training camp. Miller said, “usually in practice we don’t miss many, so it’s just nice to see it happen on Sundays.”

At the end of the day, the sum is worth more than the parts and the Buccaneers offense has struggled the last few games to find their balance with the passing and running game. Getting those two in sync helped lead to their win. Miller explained, “it’s hard to connect on deep ball when they know it’s a pass, so the more balance you can get the better.”

Brady applauded the offensive line, saying they were “outstanding” both in protection and allowing the run game to play out against the Vikings. The Bucs completed 303 total yards, with 196 passing and 107 rushing.

In the post-game interview, Arians spoke of the team’s ability to do both saying, “when asked early this week about our identity, I think we just showed our identity, we can do any damn thing we want to do.”

Buccaneers play division rival Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on December 20th at 1:00pm.

The videos used in this story were provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youtube channel.