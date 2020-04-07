Today Buccaneers fans got their first look at the team’s new uniforms and if social media is any indication then both the fans and the players love the new throwback look. The team had announced in February that it would be unveiling its new look in the spring and that the changes had been inspired largely by fan feedback.

Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer stated: “This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

The new uniforms are a combination of the old and the new with the numbers the same as the ones used from 1997-2013, as well, and the helmet will once again feature a black facemask. The home jerseys will be red with white numbers and pewter pants while the away uniforms will have white jerseys with red numbers and pewter pants.

The new uniform also retains the modern flag-and-crossed-swords logo, while incorporating the original shade of red. The side of the flag on the helmet has been reduced to ensure the sword is visible on all helmet types used by players. The new uniforms also feature the modern ship design.

The logotype mark has also been updated. The words Tampa Bay and the drop shadow are now in pewter, and the word Buccaneers is in the original darker red.

Some information used in this story was provided by buccaneers.com the team website where you can now buy the new jerseys.

The new monochrome/alternate uniforms will be a brand new featuring pewter pants and jerseys that the Buccaneers anticipate becoming a fan favorite.