Buccaneers re-sign backup QB Blaine Gabbert

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract.

The 10th-year veteran spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason.

Gabbert signed with the Bucs last year after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, where he played for coach Bruce Arians in 2017.

He entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft and has started 48 of 56 games he’s played, throwing for 9,036 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.