Buccaneers set their highly anticipated 53 man roster and are set for next weeks opener in New Orleans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set their 53 man roster as they are set to begin the 2020 NFL season one week from today on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The team end most unusual training camp in franchise that saw them deal with COVID 19 restrictions while adding Tom Brady and a star studded cast it what is the most anticipated season since the team opened play in 1976.

VIDEO FROM

Head Coach Bruce Arians saw the teams front office add via trade tight end trade Rob Gronkowski, make a bold move at the NFL Draft by adding offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Not to mention adding Leonard Fournette last week to their very deep roster.

Here is a look at your 2020 Tampa Bay Bucs roster:

Quarterbacks (3): Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin

Running Backs (3): Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Ke’Shawn Vaughn*

Wide Receivers (7): Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, John Hurst, Tyler Johnson, Jaydon Mickens, Scotty Miller, Justin Watson

Tight Ends (4): Antony Auclair, Cameron Brate, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard

Offensive Linemen (9): Alex Cappa, Joe Haeg, Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet, John Molchon, Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Josh Wells, Tristan Wirfs

Defensive Linemen (6): Khalil Davis*, Will Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Patrick O’Connor, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea

Outside Linebackers (5): Shaquil Barrett, Quinton Bell, Cam Gill*, Anthony Nelson, Jason Pierre-Paul

Inside Linebackers (4): Jack Cichy, Lavonte David, Kevin Minter, Devin White

Cornerbacks (5): Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Parnell Motley*, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Ryan Smith

Safeties (4): Andrew Adams, Mike Edwards, Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield*

Specialists (3): Bradley Pinion (punter), Ryan Succop (placekicker), Zach Triner (long-snapper)