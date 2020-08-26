Bucks – Magic boycott game to protest Jacob Blake shooting; DeVos family supports the move.

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

The Orlando Magic ownership group headed up by the DeVos Family stood with the players and issued the following statement to Sports Talk Florida via email.

“Today we stand united with the NBA Office, the National Basketball Players Association, the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color.”

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

Players had been weighing whether to play basketball aided or distracted from their calls for social justice reform. Those discussions are starting again.

With the second round of the postseason set to begin Thursday when Toronto plays Boston, players from both teams said there have been discussions about whether they should boycott games following the police shooting in Wisconsin of Blake.

Players and coaches around the league say they have been frustrated and are upset after seeing cellphone video that showed Blake being shot multiple times after they have spent a month and a half in the bubble calling for reform.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James tweeted Wednesday after the Bucks’ boycott with an expletive, saying, “WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”

“But it’s not working, so obviously something has to be done and right now our focus really shouldn’t be on basketball,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “I understand it’s the playoffs and everything like that but we still have a bigger issue, an underlying issue that’s going on and the things that we’ve tried haven’t been working.

“So we definitely need to take a different approach and we need to try new things out to try to get this thing working the way that we know it should and get our voices heard even more.”

They’ve certainly been trying. At Disney, players have walked onto a basketball court lined with the words Black Lives Matter, went to a knee for the playing of the national anthem, and afterward used interviews to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician who was shot eight times in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13 by plainclothes officers serving a narcotics search warrant without knocking at her apartment. No drugs were found.

In the early weeks at Disney, players felt their message was getting out when anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was still so fresh. But lately, having moved into the playoffs, the conversations had largely shifted toward basketball.

Now with Blake’s shooting coming so soon after the start of the playoffs, Toronto guard Fred VanVleet said it was hard to get excited about the second-round matchup with Boston — if they decide to play it.

“Coming down here, making the choice to play was not supposed to be in vain but it’s starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions and nothing’s really changing,” VanVleet said, “and here we are again with another unfortunate incident.”

Blake was shot Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Monday, George Hill of the Bucks said players shouldn’t even have come to the bubble because it took focus off the racial injustice issues, where they wanted the attention to be.