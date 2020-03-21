Bucs and Minter agree to a new deal keeping the linebacker in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with inside linebacker Kevin Minter.

Minter (6-0, 246) has appeared in 21 games, making two starts, for the Buccaneers over the past two seasons since originally signing with the team in October of 2018. During that time, Minter has notched 35 tackles (three for loss), two quarterback hits, two passes defensed, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery. He also led the team with 336 special teams snaps in 2019.

The seven-year veteran originally entered the league as a second-round selection (45th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals (2013-16) and spent the 2017 season with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining Tampa Bay in 2018. Over his NFL career, Minter has amassed 286 tackles (25 for loss), 18 quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 91 career games.

A native of Suwanee, Georgia, Minter played collegiately at Louisiana State. He wears No. 51 for Tampa Bay.