Bucs to welcome back fans soon. Details of a two-phase plan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled plans to welcome the team’s season pass members for games at Raymond James Stadium beginning with next Sunday’s soft opening against the Los Angeles Chargers. Buccaneers season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning on Oct. 1 in recognition for their loyalty to the team.

Starting with the team’s Oct. 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, seating at Raymond James Stadium will be approximately 25 percent of capacity. At this time, all season pass members who kept their 2020 season pass payments as a credit towards 2021 will have the opportunity to purchase limited tickets for up to two games from the remainder of the 2020 home schedule as part of the Priority Presale. Additional games may be offered in the future based on availability and tenure. Tickets through the Priority Presale for the remainder of the season will go on sale starting on Monday, Oct. 5.

Luxury Suite members will have full access to their suites for all remaining games this season, including the game on Oct. 4. Hall of Fame members and Legends Club members also will be afforded the opportunity to attend all remaining games, with seating and pricing to be determined based on availability due to physical distancing measures.

The team’s decision to open to fans in a reduced capacity was made possible following the executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis which moved Florida into the last phase of the state’s reopening plan, coupled with the extensive measures implemented at Raymond James Stadium.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field. We remain thankful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside our most passionate fans at Raymond James Stadium.”

The Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority have developed a comprehensive stadium reopening plan to help ensure the safety of all fans who attend games the remainder of the season. Changes to the fan experience will feature a variety of safety measures including socially distanced seating, the implementation of full mobile ticketing and cashless transactions, the installation of touchless hardware in restrooms, enhanced sanitation measures, and additional food preparation safety protocols at all concessions areas.

“We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium,” said Ford. “We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back.”

The Buccaneers will join the TSA and the University of South Florida for a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1:00 p.m. to introduce additional elements of the stadium reopening plan.

