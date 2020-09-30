Chiefs unanimous No. 1 in the AP Pro32 poll. Bucs make a big move up to No. 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mahomes showed once again that the defending Super Bowl champs are the class of the NFL.

In a matchup of the past two regular-season Most Valuable Players, Mahomes got the better of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Mahomes threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD in the Chiefs’ 34-20 victory over the Ravens in the highly anticipated matchup.

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ first playoff appearance since 2003 is not supposed to last long. They’re regarded as young, inexperienced overachievers who benefited from the short season and expanded playoff format. They were outscored by 41 runs this year, and no team has longer odds of winning the World Series at 33-1. But even if their postseason ends this week in the wild-card round at Wrigley Field, the Marlins believe it’s just the beginning of a new era for the long-suffering franchise. ADVERTISEMENT Three years into CEO Derek Jeter’s organizational overhaul, the Marlins appear to be built to last and just starting to win. They have an abundance of young pitching, a strong farm system and a modest, manageable payroll. One year removed from a 105-loss season, the NL East runner-up Marlins will face the NL Central champion Cubs in the best-of-three wild-card round beginning Wednesday. “To go through what we did last year, you feel like you’re in a boat in the middle of the ocean and you have no idea where land is, but you know it’s out there,” manager Don Mattingly said. “You have to have faith. That’s why it feels so good to get to this point, and this is the beginning of that, not the end.” Attendance remains at zero because of the coronavirus, but the bandwagon is growing. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores wore a Marlins cap at work Monday. Few foresaw the Marlins as a playoff team, especially after a virus outbreak nearly ended their season after just three games. But a patchwork roster thanks to 174 roster moves produced the Marlins’ first winning season since 2009. They navigated a marathon closing stretch — Monday was their first day off after 28 games in 24 days. And in the playoffs they can go about their business feeling little pressure, especially compared to, say, the Cubs. “We’re playing loose; we’ve got nothing to lose,” closer Brandon Kintzler said. “We’re playing with house money. We’re a dangerous team — we’ve got starting pitching that contends with anybody in baseball.” The rotation is indeed the Marlins’ strength, and with Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Sixto Sanchez, they have three young right-handers capable of taking over a short series. ADVERTISEMENT “We know our dudes have got some stuff,” Mattingly said. “If they get on a roll, you don’t really want to be on the other side of that.” Miami will be without right-hander Jose Urena, who broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive Sunday against the New York Yankees. The Marlins’ last trip to the playoffs also included games at Wrigley Field. In 2003, they won the National League Championship Series there one night after a fan literally lent a hand to the Marlins’ comeback win in Game 6 by trying to catch a foul ball at a pivotal moment. This time, because of the pandemic, there will be no fans in the stands. Mattingly figures that’s good news for his young team. “It’s really different playing with nobody at Wrigley than with the streets going crazy and people packed into the building,” Mattingly said. “The younger guys get a little bit of a break not to have to walk in with the place packed and a hostile environment.” Even minus spectators, however, the Marlins hear taunts from skeptics. One disparaging description — bottom feeders — stuck and raised their hackles even before the season began. “That has been the term that has pushed us. Every time we won a game, we said, ‘Good job, bottom feeders,’” outfielder Lewis Brinson said. “We knew going into spring training nobody believed in us. We appreciate it. We love it. We want to eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, because that’s what has gotten us to this moment.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

That victory kept the Chiefs on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll. And this week, it’s unanimous: Kansas City received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“The Chiefs imposed their will against the Ravens on Monday night, proving they remain the best team in the NFL,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

“Maybe they left a question about that following their overtime win over the Chargers in Week 2. There is no doubt now.”

The Ravens fell two spots into a tie for fourth with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Russell Wilson, another QB off to an outstanding start, and the Seattle Seahawks climbed a spot to reach No. 2 in the poll.

“With a record 14 touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season, Russell Wilson has been the definition of an MVP so far,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

“The only downside of his performance is that he’s almost required to play this well for his team to win, as the Seattle defense has given up nearly 500 yards per game.”

And the Green Bay Packers also gained a spot to reach No. 3. The Packers will look to stay unbeaten when they close out Week 4 by hosting the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

“Aaron Rodgers is off to a spectacular start, and the Packers get out of the gate at 3-0, looking very much like an early Super Bowl contender,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained at No. 6 and are scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans, who moved up three spots to No. 8, in the only matchup of 3-0 teams.

But Sunday’s game could be in doubt after the Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The New England Patriots gained a spot to No. 7 and will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams slipped two spots to No. 9 after their comeback fell just short in Buffalo in a 35-32 loss.

And Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the top 10; they jumped five places after beating the winless Denver Broncos.

“Brady & (coach Bruce) Arians still figuring out all their options on offense, but the defense is rock solid,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.

The Broncos, who are ranked No. 30, will open Week 4 when they head to the Meadowlands on Thursday night to face the New York Jets, who remain last at No. 32.

“What’s even more cringe-worthy than watching the league’s worst team is seeing (quarterback) Sam Darnold’s regression in a pivotal third NFL season,” said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

___