COVID 19 strikes the Cardinals again. Their game today vs. the Cubs is off.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After a week-long nightmare in which 13 members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team thought it was out of the woods when it was cleared by Major League Baseball to travel back home to St. Louis on Wednesday.

Friday’s news would indicate those beliefs were premature.

MLB has confirmed that the Cardinals’ game against the Cubs, scheduled for Friday night at Busch Stadium, has been postponed. Mark Saxon of The Athletic first reported the postponement was due to further positive COVID-19 test results. Several reports have suggested those results include at least one additional Cardinals player testing positive, though MLB did not confirm that in its release announcing the postponement.

At this point in time we do not know the status of the other two games set for Saturday and Sunday.