The Busch Clash is an annual NASCAR Cup Series preseason race taking place at Daytona International Speedway to kick off Speedweeks. Take a look at the programming schedule, the format and which drivers are expected to be behind the wheel.

Programming for the Busch Clash:

When: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Daytona International Speedway

TV: FS1/FOX Sports App

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

What is the format?

The preseason race is a 75-lap exhibition spanning 187.5-miles. There’s an opening 25-lap segment, followed by a second and final 50-lap segment.

How is the lineup set for the race?

The starting lineup will be determined via random drawing at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Fan Zone, revealing the starting spots for each of the drivers in Sunday’s field.

How are drivers eligible for The Clash?

There are five factors that determine eligibility to compete in The Clash:

2019 Busch Pole Award winners Former Clash winners who competed full time the previous season Former Daytona 500 winners who competed full time the previous season Former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time the previous season Drivers who qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Who is eligible for the 2020 Clash?

Twenty drivers qualified to compete in this year’s Clash. Here’s the full list and how they qualified:

• Aric Almirola (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Ryan Blaney (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Alex Bowman (former Daytona 500 pole winner)

• Clint Bowyer (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Kyle Busch (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Kurt Busch (former Clash winner)

• William Byron (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Austin Dillon (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Chase Elliott (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Denny Hamlin (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Kevin Harvick (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Daniel Hemric (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Jimmie Johnson (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Erik Jones (2019 Cup Series playoff driver)

• Brad Keselowski (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Kyle Larson (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Joey Logano (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Ryan Newman (former Daytona 500 winner)

• Daniel Suarez (2019 Busch Pole Award)

• Martin Truex Jr. (former Daytona 500 pole winner)

Will each of these drivers be competing in The Clash?

Despite being eligible for the 2020 Busch Clash, Daniel Hemric closed a deal that saw the 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year return to the Xfinity Series.

Though Daniel Suarez recently inked a new deal with Gaunt Brothers Racing to pilot the No. 96 Toyota during the 2020 Cup Series season, the team has opted not to compete in preparation for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel and the Daytona 500.

The official entry list will be out later this week.

Who are the active winners of The Clash?

Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner and is a two-time Clash winner. Here is the list of other active drivers with Clash wins: Brad Keselowski (2018), Joey Logano (2017), Denny Hamlin (2016, 2014, 2006), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2010, 2009), Kyle Busch (2012) and Kurt Busch (2011).